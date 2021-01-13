American Battery Solutions to Showcase an Array of Innovative Li-Battery Solutions for Current Lead-Acid Users at CES 2021

LAKE ORION, MI, (January 13, 2021) - American Battery Solutions (ABS) [https://www.americanbatterysolutions.com/], today announced several product solutions it is presenting at CES 2021. Pioneers in the automotive battery industry, ABS is leveraging that experience to bring advanced battery systems for the new emerging transportation, industrial and commercial markets. The solutions it is showcasing at CES 2021 provide the makers of Industrial, NEV, EV's, and autonomous robotics an opportunity for enhanced value to end-users.



More Headlines Articles

E48-2.0 ALLIANCE Intelligent Battery Series™American Battery Solutions' latest product, ALLIANCE Intelligent Battery Series™ is designed as scalable building blocks and offer versatility across a variety of uses needing a robust, safe and high-performance Li-Ion battery. The ALLIANCE Series provides the highest quality and reliability, ultimate safety and robustness, versatility and is easy to use.The first in the series is the E48-2.0 is a 48V 2kWh module that offers an alternate energy solution for low-speed electric vehicles, utility vehicles, industrial machines and more. The ALLIANCE series provides automotive-grade electronics and high-quality US-based manufacturing in a robust IP67 waterproof package.Industrial Series Ready for Easy Replacement of Lead-Acid BatteriesThis Industrial series is the I24-3.0, I48-3.0 & I36-3.0 Alliance Intelligent Batteries Series ™ includes a 24V, 48V and 36V options all with 3kWh of energy. This revolutionary series provides a design that can be used to replace standard GC2 lead-acid battery installs."These products are an integral part of our business strategy to offer cost-effective advanced Li-Ion chemistry-based solutions to customers traditionally served by Led-Acid chemistry," said Subhash Dhar, Founder, chairman and chief executive officer of ABS.Confidence in ReliabilityUnwavering in safety and reliability, ABS has on-site cell and module performance and thermal testing capability, including high voltage. In addition, the company has HiL testing, simulation, Application specific software development, system integration and software validation capabilities.American Battery Solutions is participating in CES 2021, January 11-14, where it will have an online exhibit, including new product information, and the ability to network and set meetings with ABS professionals. For more information or to request a meeting please contact us at jmazzola@americanbatterysolutions.com.About American Battery SolutionsABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc is comprised of some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry, possessing decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Collectively, ABS experts have helped launch battery programs for some of the most well-known programs like the GM EV1 and Chevrolet Volt with companies like General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, BMW, Daimler-Mercedes, Rivian, Karma and many others. Those experts are now applying this experience to the emerging underserved non-automotive markets.ABS operates a 40,000 sq. ft. Tech Center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose built battery manufacturing facility in Ohio, It employs more than 85 people in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and California. Follow ABS on Twitter @ @ABS_Energy.