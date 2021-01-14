Enphase Energy and Solar Optimum Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Solar Optimum, an Enphase Installer Network Platinum member, will start offering Enphase Storage systems, with a team dedicated to growing Enphase storage adoption and promoting Enphase's all-in-one solar plus storage products as the premier home energy management solution. Solar Optimum has been an award-winning storage solutions provider since 2016 and has served solar customers in California since 2008.



Solar Optimum will begin its deployment of Enphase Storage with homeowners across Southern California. The expansion of the partnership between the two companies will include closer collaboration on engineering, training, marketing, and customer support. The Enphase Storage systems deployed by Solar Optimum will support partial and whole-home backup and feature the capability for integration with generators."We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Enphase into home energy storage and deliver the highly reliable yet brilliantly simple Enphase Storage solution to our customers," said Arno Aghamalian, president and CEO at Solar Optimum. "We firmly believe that our customers will benefit from the resilience and energy independence possible with Enphase Storage, and we look forward to our expanded partnership with Enphase."Enphase Storage provides a grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each Enphase Storage device and a cooling system with no moving parts for maximum reliability. The system makes use of Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability, backed up by a UL9540A fire safety certification. Enphase Storage owners have the power of extensive insight into their solar and storage performance with the Enphase Enlighten™ energy management platform, the ability to go off-grid through the Enlighten mobile app, and the confidence of a maintenance-free battery system with a 10-year limited warranty."Companies like Solar Optimum have built the foundation of the solar industry in the U.S., and this new agreement will help extend this leadership into energy storage," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The combination of highly reliable Enphase Storage and a laser-like focus on providing outstanding customer experiences is central to the success of home energy resilience. We are pleased to have Solar Optimum as a valued Platinum installer to help execute on this vision."As a result of the plug-and-play compatibility with both new and existing Enphase solar systems with Enphase IQ 6™ or IQ 7™ microinverters, Solar Optimum can provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase homeowners as well as homeowners who are new to solar. Enphase Storage systems provide flexible and expandable energy storage and deliver a path to energy independence with Enphase grid-forming microinverters to keep homes powered when the grid goes down and save money when the grid is up.For more information about Enphase Storage, please visit the Enphase website.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, Enlighten, IQ 6, IQ 7, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.