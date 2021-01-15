Lidar Enabled Wind Turbine Technology Increases Speed to Market While Reducing Both Mass and Cost of the Turbine

Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction Lot 135, Lidar Enabled Wind Turbine Technology on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market. This technology portfolio discloses leveraging fluid movement data using LIDAR or SODAR into the wind turbine design and operational process, enabling significant savings in CapEx. The technology uses fluid movement data at a point upstream of a turbine to estimate fluctuations and modify the turbine's operational characteristics accordingly. The resulting operational optimization of the turbine maximizes turbine power generation and reduces operational stress on the turbine components.



More Headlines Articles

Deploying the technological advancement embodied in the patent into the turbine design process will reduce the turbine's mass and cost, increase speed to market, and reduce manufacturing and installation costs. Steve Taber, the inventor of technology and co-founder of the Princeton Energy Group, indicates, "the improved turbine performance will result in a 5-10% projected CapEx advantage. Since wind-generated electricity is dominated by CapEx (not OpEx), this CapEx advantage goes almost directly to the bottom line."With a remaining life of 12 years and a priority date in 2009, the patented technology in auction lot 135 would be a valuable strategic IP investment for wind turbine OEMs seeking advantages against competitors in the US market. In addition, LIDAR and SODAR companies seeking revenue-enhancing relationships with turbine manufacturers will also find this technology of interest.As reported in Lazard's Levelized Cost of Energy Analysis 14.0, wind is the lowest-cost source of electricity in the US. The report indicates that wind-generated electricity costs as little as $26/MWh, less than solar (≤$29), fully depreciated nuclear (≤$29), and fully depreciated CCG (≤$28). The technology presented in Lot 135 on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market will enable wind to increase its lead in the economic competition by driving down wind energy cost even further.Utilization of the technology presented in Lot 135 creates value that reduces the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE), contributing to both long-term returns for customers and supports the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ensuring affordable, reliable and sustainable modern energy, reducing carbon emissions impacting our world.To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Olivia Becker at oliviabecker@oceantomo.com or +1 747 277 9337.About Ocean Tomo TransactionsOcean Tomo Transactions, LLC works closely with technology owners and corporations seeking to conduct M&A of high-value Intellectual Property (IP) driven businesses, patent portfolios or proprietary technology solutions. Our transaction advisory services have resulted in more than $750 Million in IP value realization. We have advised on IP engagements totaling over $10 Billion.The firm's transaction track record, industry experience, and brand recognition are unique in the IP industry. The Ocean Tomo Transactions team is unique in its ability to integrate experts from each of Ocean Tomo's business units, leveraging our leading technologists, IP appraisers, intellectual property damage expert witnesses and IP-focused investment bankers, to devise and execute complex IP driven transactions. Each assignment benefits from lessons learned through a continually updated, best‐in‐class, cross‐business unit approach.Whether selling a business unit or IP, the Ocean Tomo Transactions team brings a purpose‐built continuum of proven solutions to monetize client's corporate assets, with a particular focus on IP-driven transactions involving patent, trademark, copyright, trade secret and domain intellectual property, other intangible assets, and related technology. Our pioneering market platforms, premiere decades-built IP network and regular market engagement across transaction types and industries shortens the transaction cycle time for clients.Ocean Tomo subsidiary, Ocean Tomo Investment Group, (Member, FINRA: CRD#: 172912/SEC#: 8- 69526), advises companies looking for non-traditional ways to approach their structural, capital, and strategic issues. Our focus includes Mergers & Acquisitions, Spin-Offs, Change of Control, and Leveraged Buyout transactions. We help companies access capital deploying IP-centric strategies for asset-based lending, debt and equity financing, revenue factoring, and others.About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ MarketThe Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.