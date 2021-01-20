my-PV strengthens sales due to high demand

Upper Austrian specialist for leading-edge photovoltaic technologies was able to double half-year sales and increase the number of employees by a third compared to the previous year - and this despite Corona-related restrictions. One of the new additions is Tallal Butt, who is responsible for international sales.

"The crisis also reinforced the trend towards more sustainability, independence and self-supply - this was an advantage for our growth," Dr. Gerhard Rimpler, my-PV CEO, is convinced. Innovative products from the technology forge in Upper Austria utilize usage of PV excess energy for hot water and space heating. Thus my-PV offers a lucrative alternative to low feed tariffs. Increased sales could be achieved both domestic and international. Dr. Rimpler: "We currently have an export ratio of over 80 percent - and the trend is rising."For this reason, my-PV strengthened its international sales staff as of October 1st , 2020. Increasing internationality is also reflected in the new sales employee, Tallal Butt: The graduate of the master's program "Sustainable Systems Engineering" at the University of Freiburg, Germany, was born in Pakistan and lived for years in Saudi Arabia. After completing his master's degree, Tallal Butt worked for several years at the Fraunhofer Institute in Hamburg on various projects revolving around renewable energy and e-mobility. "What excites me about the new challenge is to expand my-PV international sales and to distribute our innovative products around the globe," explains Tallal Butt.About my-PVmy-PV GmbH, solar electronics manufacturer based in Neuzeug, Austria, was founded in 2011 by former executives of a solar inverter manufacturer. It has grown into a major manufacturer of photovoltaic water heating systems. In 2012, the company launched its first research project in storage technology. In 2013, my-PV invented the DC ELWA for hot water with photovoltaics (ELWA stands for electric water heating) and successfully positioned it on the market in 2014.In 2015, the AC ELWA model followed, which converts surplus electricity from grid-connected photovoltaic systems into heat. Since September 2016, AC ELWA-E is available, which allows perfect surplus management in combination with battery systems common inverters and energy management systems. With AC-THOR and AC-THOR 9s, the company goes one step further and also supports space heating with solar electricity.