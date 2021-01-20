Solar Power Can Help Meet Global Climate Change Efforts and Fuel the U.S. Economy

WASHINGTON, D.C.â€” Today President Biden announced plans to re-enter the United States into the Paris Agreement. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) backed the agreement when it was signed in 2016 and continues to support this agreement and other global efforts to combat climate change.



More Headlines Articles

Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA on these actions:"This is an exciting day for the United States, and we welcome and congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris. Today is also marked with feelings of resolve and a sense of gravity for the work ahead. The climate crisis is a threat to everyone on this planet, and the solar industry stands ready to help America meet its commitments in the Paris Agreement."Many state and local governments, corporate leaders, and the American people broadly are committed to deploying more solar to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are looking forward to working with these leaders and the Biden administration to meet this moment and reclaim America's standing as a global leader in the fight against climate change."As our economy recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, we have an opportunity to activate a broad coalition and tackle issues such as climate change, racial justice and economic recovery for all Americans. With the right policies and bold actions from the president, the solar industry can help address these challenges, generate billions of dollars in economic activity and put hundreds of thousands of Americans back to work."###About SEIAÂ®:The Solar Energy Industries AssociationÂ® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.