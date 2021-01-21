COVID-19 Pandemic Puts Spotlight On The Importance of Brands Having Online Presence

According to McKinsey Digital, one of the best ways to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic would be a digital recovery. Whether it's web hosting, web Design, digital marketing, or search optimization engine (SEO), hiring the right people to help you cope up is crucial.



More Headlines Articles

For the past year, there has been an evident and rapid transition from traditional to digital marketing that was highly driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the majority of C-suite executives have made efforts to digitalize some part of their business operations.However, it seems that businesses who, up until now, have only been using traditional marketing tactics to attract customers are now having a hard time coping up.It's also important to take into account that hard marketing no longer works today. With the advancement of technological innovations, more and more people have shorter attention spans. Therefore, if you're working on your web design and web hosting, be sure that you also consider the content that you are putting out there.Digital solutions provide greater resiliency even in the face of a pandemic. It would be a great investment to hire professionals and experts who deal with digital marketing, SEO, web hosting, web design, and other relevant tech people so that you can not only recover faster but also be on the good side of security advantage.You need a web design that provides results. You wouldn't want to neglect this as adapting requires you to outsource people who are more knowledgeable on the latest Google algorithms and digital trends.As stay-at-home orders are still in place, improving your digital business operations not only prevents your business from falling apart during this pandemic but also helps you cope up with the ever-changing market.Of course, we understand that business decisions involving money should be backed up by relevant data. McKinsey Digital has provided a 90-day recovery plan that highly focuses on digitalizing most of your business processes. It was mentioned in the article that since remote workers have skyrocketed during the lockdowns, it has become much easier to find people and hire them at such affordable rates.In addition, McKinsey Digital has also shown data on how US consumers are utilizing digital channels more and more. With this in mind, if you want to market your products you must do so in places they frequent, which is online. Again, we couldn't stress this enough - adapting to a more digital business operation can be challenging.Why you should hire Site Ants for your web design and web hosting needs!We can walk you through the process of not only bouncing back from the tragedy that is the COVID-19 pandemic but also shows you a way to tap a market you never thought was possible. Technology was given to us for a reason. Make sure you utilize it to your advantage.We offer a variety of services from IT to design that will help your online business run smoothly. You may contact us at (02) 8036 6668 for more information or visit www.siteants.com.