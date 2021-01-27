International Energy Storage Conference (IRES) 2021 - Get your Early Bird Ticket now!

The world's largest scientific conference on energy storage systems goes online and you can be part of it - no matter where you are located. EUROSOLAR holds its 15th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES 2021) on March 16-18, 2021 as global web summit. This allows scientists all over the world to participate. The IRES conference is dedicated to scientific findings on storage systems in the world of smart and distributed energy resources - its central focus on storage technology encompasses also legal, policy, network and market aspects. IRES provides a coherent overview of energy storage technologies that can enable the global transition towards the decarbonisation of economies through distributed and ubiquitous renewable energy systems. The lower priced Early Bird tickets can only be purchased for a short time on www.eurosolar.de/en.