Switch2 Energy announces Bitesize heat network webinar series
Switch2 Energy has announced its new Bitesize lunchtime webinars, which cover the latest know-how in planning, designing, developing and operating heat networks.
The first half-hour webinar in the series takes place on Wednesday 24 February at 12 noon and will focus on recent updates to the Heat Network (Metering and Billing) Regulations. Delegates will find out how to complete the revised notification process, including the method for assessing whether they need to fit final customer meters on existing unmetered networks.
This will be followed 2 weeks later (10 March) with a session showing how heat suppliers can categorise their buildings, which is a requirement for the notification completion. In April, Switch2 will host a bitesize session on ‘Tariff setting for your heat networks', with other webinars to be announced.
"The free Bitesize webinars are designed for busy professionals who are juggling many priorities in these challenging times. Our half-hour lunchtime format will enable them to quickly learn about hot topics in district and community heating, including time for questions," said Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2.
The webinars are suitable for local authorities, housing associations, private developers, designers, consultants and contractors - with responsibility for developing and managing heat networks.
Over the past year Switch2 has run regular heat network webinars, which are available on demand.
For further details contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599
Featured Product
SolarEdge Technologies - EV Charging Single Phase Inverter
The SolarEdge PV inverter combines sophisticated digital control technology with efficient power SolarEdge's EV charging single phase inverter offers homeowners the ability to charge electric vehicles up to six times faster than a standard Level 1 charger through an innovative solar boost mode that utilizes grid and PV charging simultaneously. This product is the world's first EV charger with an integrated PV inverter. Reducing the hassle of installing separately a standalone EV charger and a PV inverter, the EV charging inverter eliminates the need for additional wiring, conduit and a breaker installation. By installing an EV charger that is integrated with an inverter, no additional dedicated circuit breaker is needed, saving space and ruling out a potential upgrade to the main distribution panel. Whether you own an EV now or just want to be EV-ready, future-proof your home with SolarEdge.