Switch2 Energy announces Bitesize heat network webinar series

The first half-hour webinar in the series takes place on Wednesday 24 February at 12 noon and will focus on recent updates to the Heat Network (Metering and Billing) Regulations. Delegates will find out how to complete the revised notification process, including the method for assessing whether they need to fit final customer meters on existing unmetered networks.



This will be followed 2 weeks later (10 March) with a session showing how heat suppliers can categorise their buildings, which is a requirement for the notification completion. In April, Switch2 will host a bitesize session on ‘Tariff setting for your heat networks', with other webinars to be announced."The free Bitesize webinars are designed for busy professionals who are juggling many priorities in these challenging times. Our half-hour lunchtime format will enable them to quickly learn about hot topics in district and community heating, including time for questions," said Ian Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2.The webinars are suitable for local authorities, housing associations, private developers, designers, consultants and contractors - with responsibility for developing and managing heat networks.Over the past year Switch2 has run regular heat network webinars, which are available on demand.For further details contact Switch2 on 0330 053 5599