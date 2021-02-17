NextGen SCADA Global 2021

Visit https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/forums/nextgen-scada-global/ for further information

Developing advanced SCADA, EMS and DMS infrastructure to deliver intelligent monitoring and control of the evolving energy system

24-25 March 2021
Swapcard Virtual Event Platform

The 5th annual NextGen SCADA Global 2021 virtual conference, exhibition and networking forum draws together SCADA system implementation leaders together with system integrator and technology innovators for a technically in-depth review of the latest SCADA infrastructure upgrade programmes worldwide.

02/17/21, 06:25 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids

The 5th annual NextGen SCADA Global 2021 virtual conference, exhibition and networking forum draws together SCADA system implementation leaders together with system integrator and technology innovators for a technically in-depth review of the latest SCADA infrastructure upgrade programmes worldwide.


With 30 presentations scheduled over 2 intensive days, participants will benefit from the most recent lessons learnt from: integrating legacy and new SCADA/EMS/DMS systems into the wider organisation utilising standards such as CIM, leveraging advanced features and functionalities to provide intelligent monitoring and control of a more dynamic grid environment, and strengthening the cyber-resilience of SCADA infrastructures to better meet regulatory demands and combat a rapidly evolving threat-scape.

Utility case-studies include: TenneT, Statnett, Austrian Power Grid, 50Hertz, UK Power Networks, Vattenfall, EDP, DEWA, ONS Brazil, Con Edison, among others.

Technology innovation presentations include: OSI, GE, Siemens, Etap, Omicron.

For information on participation options:

Call: +44 (0)20 8057 1700
Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com
Visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/forums/nextgen-scada-global/

02/17/21, 06:25 AM | Solar & Wind, Energy Storage & Grids
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Solar & Wind News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer

HPS EnduraCoilTM Cast Resin Medium Voltage Transformer

HPS EnduraCoil is a high-performance cast resin transformer designed for many demanding and diverse applications while minimizing both installation and maintenance costs. Coils are formed with mineral-filled epoxy, reinforced with fiberglass and cast to provide complete void-free resin impregnation throughout the entire insulation system. HPS EnduraCoil complies with the new NRCan 2019 and DOE 2016 efficiency regulations and is approved by both UL and CSA standards. It is also seismic qualified per IBC 2012/ASCE 7-10/CBC 2013. Cast resin transformers are self-extinguishing in the unlikely event of fire, environmentally friendly and offer greater resistance to short circuits. HPS also offers wide range of accessories for transformer protection and monitoring requirements.
More Products
Feature Your Product