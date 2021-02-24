New LevelTen Energy and Sage Energy Consulting partnership will help organizations meet renewable energy goals and emissions targets faster and easier

LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and Sage Energy Consulting, a leader in comprehensive sustainable energy planning, are partnering to support businesses, public agencies, and schools with renewable energy goals. This new collaboration will allow Sage Energy Consulting to efficiently source power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its clients through the LevelTen platform, which includes the world's largest PPA marketplace, RFP automation software, PPA Performance Monitoring, automated risk and value analytics, and other powerful efficiency tools.



To date, the Sage team has successfully managed the development of over $2 billion in clean energy projects and negotiated dozens of successful PPAs on behalf of its clients. This new partnership will level Sage's industry expertise with LevelTen's robust marketplace to quickly source renewable energy PPAs that best meet the needs of its clients. The LevelTen Marketplace features more than 4,000 PPA offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe, as well as online tools to make the RFP, shortlisting, PPA contracting and reporting processes more efficient."A comprehensive energy plan may start with broad ideas and goals but success involves optimizing strategies, decisions, and projects in a way that helps our clients realize their sustainable energy goals. This partnership with LevelTen Energy is an excellent example of that," said Tom Willard, Sage Energy Consulting Principal and CEO. "Access to the latest project data, risk analytics, and PPA sourcing tools in one place helps our clients achieve their sustainability goals faster.""LevelTen Energy, Sage Energy Consulting, and Sage's clients all share the same goal: a more sustainable world powered by renewable energy," said Ryan Warren, Vice President of Marketing, LevelTen Energy. "Ultimately, the potent combination of LevelTen's renewable transaction infrastructure and Sage Energy Consulting's energy planning expertise will enable us to reach this goal even faster."About Sage Energy ConsultingSage Energy Consulting provides comprehensive energy planning and project management services for businesses, public agencies, and schools. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area with clients nationwide, Sage has managed more than $2 billion of clean energy projects. Sage is a proven partner in cutting emissions and realizing Zero Net Energy goals, with industry-leading expertise in solar arrays, battery storage, energy efficiency, electric vehicle fleet planning, and EV charging Sage is a strategic partner throughout the planning, development, construction, and lifetime of energy systems or microgrids. Learn how to transform your energy portfolio at http://www.sagerenew.com.About LevelTen EnergyLevelTen Energy is the leading provider of transaction infrastructure for the renewable energy economy. The platform delivers buyers, sellers, advisors, and financiers the automation software, data management, and standardized contracts needed to facilitate faster, safer renewable energy transactions. LevelTen's marketplace of renewable energy power purchase agreements is the world's largest, with more than 4,000 pricing offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. LevelTen's CFO-Ready Analytics™ automatically calculate more than a billion data points every day, providing buyers and advisors with leading-edge, real-time risk and value insights at modern market scale. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit us at LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.