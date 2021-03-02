Sunverge Distributed Energy Resource Control, Orchestration and Aggregation Platform Supports Panasonic EverVolt™ Residential Battery Storage System

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunverge, the provider of an industry-leading real-time Distributed Energy Resource (DER) control and aggregation platform, today announced that the Sunverge Energy Platform and the Sunverge Infinity intelligent edge controller are now fully integrated with EverVolt, the residential energy storage system (ESS) from leading technologies and solutions developer Panasonic.



More Headlines Articles

Together, Panasonic and Sunverge provide homeowners with newfound control over their self-generation and energy use, while providing advanced orchestration and aggregation VPP capabilities such as real-time flexible load management and grid services to utilities, grid operators and third party aggregators. All of Sunverge's advanced platform features are now supported and running with the Panasonic EverVolt Energy Storage System.Through this integration, Sunverge expands its platform footprint, enabling co-optimization and aggregation of consumer services, grid services and ancillary market services. This enables customers to achieve benefits such as bill reduction, maximizing self-consumption, backup power, time-of-use and dynamic pricing, and demand charge management while also providing grid services such as frequency response, frequency regulation, voltage support and demand response. It will also provide system benefits such as local system flexibility and resiliency, carbon reduction to local distribution utilities and enablement of bidding aggregated ancillary services into wholesale markets."Together with Panasonic's EverVolt battery storage system, Sunverge's advanced DER platform can provide homeowners with greater control over their energy consumption and help them avoid costly time-of-use electricity rates during peak consumption hours," said Dan Glaser, Senior Sales Engineer at Panasonic. "Sunverge's integration with EverVolt battery storage creates a flexible energy management system that benefits both homeowners and utilities.""The opportunity to deliver advanced dynamic and multiservice VPP capabilities with global energy storage leaders like Panasonic is further validation for the Sunverge real-time DER control and aggregation platform," said Sunverge CEO Martin Milani. "DERs are a critical component of the distributed and federated smart grid of the future. Intelligent, real-time and adaptive flexibility through dynamic multi-objective optimization of consumer, grid and market services are instrumental to optimizing significant system wide integration of renewables generation and achieving carbon reduction goals while maintaining system reliability, affordability and improving local resiliency."If you are an energy industry professional who is interested in learning more about Sunverge's capabilities, please contact info@sunverge.com.About Sunverge EnergySunverge Energy provides the leading open dynamic platform for Multi-service Virtual Power Plants (VPP), a grid-aware and dynamic power source built from the orchestration and aggregation of behind-the-meter DERs (distributed energy resources). The Sunverge multi-service VPP platform is unique in providing dynamic multi-objective optimization of services on both sides of the meter, helping customers with intelligent management of their own renewable energy generation and utilities with greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure investments, reducing generation costs, increasing system reliability, and meeting their renewable energy and carbon reduction goals. Together with the Sunverge Infinity edge controller, the Sunverge VPP platform provides intelligent dynamic near real-time control over decentralized energy resources that is efficient, reliable, and responsive to ISO/RTOs, utilities and their customers. For more information please visit http://www.sunverge.com/About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.ContactsJared Blantonsunverge@antennagroup.com(415) 712-1417Yessica CastilloYessica.castillo@us.panasonic.com(201) 253-6728