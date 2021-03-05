Soltec signs 852 MW in Brazil for the largest bifacial tracker project in Latin America

â€¢ Soltec Power Holdings has signed a contract in Brazil with Focus Energia to supply solar trackers for a total of 852 MW. â€¢ This is the first phase of what will be the largest project with bifacial trackers in Latin America. â€¢ Soltec is committed to Brazil for its potential as a strategic PV market, where it already has a market share of 35.7% and a track record of more than 2.2 GW in projects executed in the country.

5 March 2021. - Soltec Power Holdings, through its subsidiary Soltec EnergÃ­as Renovables S.L., has signed a contract with Focus Energia to supply solar trackers for a project in Brazil amounting to 852 MW. The project will begin installation phase in July 2021.



This contract corresponds to the first phase of what will be the largest project in Latin America with bifacial trackers.According to Raul Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings: "It is a real pleasure to work for a customer such as Focus Energia. We expect this to be the first of a series of joint projects in Brazil, a market to which Soltec has a clear commitment, and with a first class partner that gives us great confidence and comfort".Soltec Power Holdings has a clear leadership position in the Brazilian market, with a market share of 35.7% in Brazil and a track record covering 2.2 GW in this market (out of the company's total track record of 8.4 GW). This is evidence of the company's commitment to a country that is already considered a global photovoltaic power and which has great development potential.In this way, the company continues to increase its operating capacity (backlog). According to data at the end of December 2020, Soltec Industrial had a backlog of â‚¬190 million and a pipeline valued at â‚¬2,665 million, of which â‚¬1,917 million were associated with projects with a probability of success equal to or greater than 50%. With this transaction, Soltec Power Holdings increases its operating backlog and confirms the good visibility for the financial year 2021 in its Soltec Industrial business line.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Molina de Segura, Murcia, Spain, Soltec Power Holdings has been operating since 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It is present in 16 countries with more than 1,320 employees. Since its incorporation, Soltec has supplied trackers for projects with a total of approximately 8.4 GW of installed capacity. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 28 October 2020 under the ticker 'SOL'.