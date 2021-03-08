Advancing standards for PV mounting systems: Thorsten Kray is the new Head of Research and Standardization at AEROCOMPACT

The Austrian manufacturer of PV mounting systems AEROCOMPACT strengthens its team with the internationally known wind engineer Thorsten Kray. With immediate effect, the doctor of mechanical engineering is responsible for the company's research and certification activities and accompanies all internal and external tests on the company's system solutions for photovoltaic modules. As an active member of numerous standardization committees, he also promotes the global certification processes for flat roof and ground mount systems as well as the standardization of wind tunnel tests for PV mounting systems.

The building aerodynamicist brings many years of experience with wind load design for solar systems, with standardization processes as well as his expertise especially with the AEROCOMPACT racking systems. After completing his Ph.D. in 2008 on the topic of sports ball aerodynamics, Kray started his wind engineering career at the renowned Institute for Industrial Aerodynamics (IFI) in Aachen. After two years as a project engineer, he was promoted to department head for wind loading on photovoltaic systems in 2011. His responsibilities were extended to the full range of building aerodynamics in 2018. He established a solar department and was responsible for all of the measurement technology and all wind tunnel studies at the institute. From 2014, he tested the AEROCOMPACT systems.



Exciting challenges in a friendly teamAEROCOMPACT and its intelligent solar racking convinced him from the start: "The aerodynamics of the systems are excellent. In terms of wind reports, the company did everything right not only for European requirements, but also with regard to US requirements. I'm pleased that I can now actively participate in the positive development of the company and help further improving the entire product range," explains Kray. He finds the new challenge "exciting", the company "open, modern and personable" and the view of the Austrian Alps at the company's headquarters in Satteins "breathtaking".Mathias Muther, Chief Executive Officer at AEROCOMPACT, adds: "We are proud to welcome Thorsten Kray to our team. He deals with our topics on an academic/ scientific level and works actively to ensure that mounting systems can be better compared with one another through uniform standards."Explain complex relationships in an understandable wayIn addition to Kray's input for the further development of the AeroTOOL planning software, AEROCOMPACT customers will particularly benefit from the simplified access to complex technical issues. Kray will not only accompany the tests and certifications, but also present his expert knowledge in an understandable manner via presentations and white papers.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in Austria in 2014. The company produces and sells PV mounting solutions for flat roofs, pitched roofs and metal roofs, as well as for ground applications. One focus is on PV racking systems without penetration for flat roofs. The company has locations in Austria, the USA and India and an additional 14 sales offices around the world. A total of over 70 employees are employed worldwide. Since its establishment, around 1 GW of power have been installed with mounting systems from AEROCOMPACT.