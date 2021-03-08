Switch2 launches new compliance service for updated heat network regulations

The updated legislation, which came into force on 27 November 2020, introduces a new legal requirement to install final customer meters on existing unmetered networks, where demonstrated to be viable. This is already mandatory for new build and properties undergoing major renovation.



Heat suppliers are now required to put their unmetered heat networks into one of three new building classes. Properties that are categorised as 'open class' must use a revised cost-effectiveness tool to assess whether or not they need to install heat meters or heat cost allocators into individual homes. This should be completed by 27 November 2021.The revised heat network notification template requires the heat network operator to report the number of buildings they have that fall into each of the three new building classes.Meter2Bill provides the expert support heat suppliers need to make informed decisions about the actions required to comply with the regulations and to meet the regulatory deadlines. This includes:• Analysing buildings to classify them as 'open', 'viable' or 'exempt'• Completion of cost effectiveness assessments, using the revised tool• Support with completing revised notification submission• Assistance with physical survey, if metering is required• Support with developing the installation programme, if required• Providing budget costs for supply, installation, and commissioning of the compliant metering system and metering and billing services.• Advice on procurement options, including capital purchase, metering frameworks and Switch2's own zero CAPEX financing modelsIan Allan, Head of Market Strategy for Switch2 Energy said: "Heat suppliers have less than 9 months to comply with the first phase of the regulatory changes, which will be especially challenging for those with multiple heat network portfolios. Our new service will take the strain out of the compliance process to provide expert support with all the complex steps involved."The regulatory changes will enforce the installation of final heat metering on thousands of properties by 1 September 2022. As a company with over 30 years' experience of retrofitting heat meters into unmetered schemes in the UK, we can provide complete support with implementing projects, including finance. In our experience, installing smart pay-as-you-go heat meters inside homes achieves energy savings of 35 to 50% compared to flat rate unmetered schemes. That's positive news for both scheme operators and residents alike."