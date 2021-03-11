METALCON Introduces New Advisory Council

(Newton, Mass., - March 11, 2021) â€” METALCON, the metal construction industry's only global event for metal construction and design products, introduces its first advisory council to help shape the future of METALCON, ensuring it represents all factions of the metal construction industry and its major attendee groups.



"We've gathered a council comprised of key exhibitors, industry experts, associations and attendees to invite their feedback on what they would like to see new and different about the show," says Judy Geller, METALCON's Vice President of Tradeshows. "We are listening and initiating new programming for 2021, including more diverse focus areas on the show floor, expanded education and training, a new solar pavilion, the new Architect's Experience and additional networking opportunities.""We are pleased to announce the 2021 METALCON Advisory Council, an esteemed group of industry leaders who are dedicating their time to making the show better than ever," continues Geller. "Representing all facets of the industry, these volunteers are generous with their time, insights and ideas, helping to ensure that METALCON is a vibrant and relevant event that meets the ongoing needs of the industry."â€¢ Art Hance, Founder & President of Hance Construction, Inc., and National President, MBCEAâ€¢ Bob Repovs, President & CEO, Samco Machineryâ€¢ Brent A. Schipper, Founding Principal, ASK Studioâ€¢ Geoffrey L. Stone, Founder, Owner & CEO, MetalForming, Inc.â€¢ Heidi Ellsworth, Partner, RoofersCoffeeShop & Owner HJE Consultingâ€¢ Jeff Henry MB, CAE, Executive Director, Metal Construction Associationâ€¢ Jeff Irwin, President, JH Irwin Consulting LLCâ€¢ Lori Reynolds Morrow, CSI, CDT, Architectural Project Manager, Sheffield Metals Internationalâ€¢ Mark Kalin, FAIA, FCSI, LEED, President, Kalin Associatesâ€¢ Paul Deffenbaugh, Editorial Director, Modern Trade Communicationsâ€¢ Paul Lechiara, Owner/President, East Coast Metal Roofingâ€¢ Tony Bouquot, General Manager, MBMA & VP at Thomas Associates, Inc.METALCON Advisory Council members represent those in metal construction, metal building systems, metal building contracting and erecting, insulated metal panels, architecture, contracting, roofing, roll forming, key associations and industry trade press."We are truly grateful for the council's volunteer participation and look forward to doing great things together," says Geller. "This year's show promises to be representative of the entire metal construction industry with a broader base of exhibitors and attendees."METALCON 2021 takes place Wednesday, Oct. 6-8 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602. Registration opens beginning in mid-April.About METALCONMETALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, it's the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Contractors, architects, developers, owners, fabricators, manufacturers and suppliers from more than 50 countries attend each year. Industry experts from 275 leading companies exhibit the latest products, solutions and game-changing technologies, while sharing their knowledge with attendees. METALCON'S success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs and interactive learning opportunities. METALCON is produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., and sponsored by the Metal Construction Association. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com or call 800-537-7765.