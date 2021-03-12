KiloVault Unveils XLC Advanced Lead Carbon Deep Cycle Battery

KiloVaultÂ®, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, today unveiled the 2V 1000 XLC advanced lead carbon, sealed AGM, deep cycle battery. Designed for optimum performance in Partial State of Charge (PSoC) applications, the XLC is a cost-effective, maintenance-free battery that offers superior performance in high-demand off-grid or battery backup applications.



Designed with versatility in mind, the XLC provides flexible and reliable storage for Smart Grids, Hybrid Power Supply Systems, Street Lamp Power Systems, and Micro Grids. The XLC offers the same worry-free function as KiloVault's PLC 2100 battery, but is designed to handle greater energy demands with 1,000 Amp-hours of energy storage."Our customers were looking for an AGM option for high-capacity energy demands at an affordable price that was designed for longer life," says Product Manager Andrea Belford. "Most of the system requests were for 48V applications. 24 XLC's would have a useable capacity of about 25 kWh, which is ideal for the most demanding energy needs, especially during an outage or emergency backup situation."The XLC series offers affordable and durable performance, with a cycle life of 2500 cycles at 50% depth-of-discharge. An XLC has a low self-discharge rate, and can be stored up to 6 months at 77Â°F before a freshening charge is required. All these factors contribute to a lower cost/kWh cycle over the life of the battery when compared to similarly-performing lead-acid batteries.Each 2-Volt XLC has a capacity of 2000Wh, and up to four 48V strings can be wired in parallel, for a maximum battery bank size of 24 batteries. XLC batteries can be used in 12, 24, or 48 Volt configurations, to be made compatible with any 12-Volt, 24-Volt, or 48-Volt inverter.The XLC has a wide operating temperature range, charging between 32Â°F - 104Â°F and discharging between -4Â°F - 131Â°F. Because the XLC is an AGM battery, it does not require regular watering. No water to check means convenience and peace of mind.For more information, including the XLC series data sheet, warranty, and installation guide, visit KiloVault's XLC product page at https://www.kilovault.com/kilovault-xlc-2v-1000/About KiloVaultKiloVaultÂ® provides innovative and affordable advanced technology for solar energy applications, based on leading-edge technologies that reduce the cost of entry for homeowners and help reduce humanity's impact on the environment. KiloVault's headquarters is located at 330 Codman Hill Road in Boxborough, Massachusetts. For more information visit their website at https://kilovault.com/ or call Toll Free (888) 218-5924.