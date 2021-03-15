Powertis starts construction in Brazil of two PV plants with total capacity of 225 MW

Murcia. 12 March 2021.- Powertis, a Soltec Power Holdings company, has begun construction of its first photovoltaic plants in Brazil, located in PedranÃ³polis (SÃ£o Paulo) and AraxÃ¡ (Minas Gerais), with a total capacity of 225 MW (112.5 MWp each).



More Headlines Articles

The project, led by Powertis, a company dedicated to the development of solar photovoltaic projects in Brazil, Italy and Spain, will meet the annual electricity supply of 230,000 homes between the two plants and will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of approximately 350,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.The construction of the PedranÃ³polis and AraxÃ¡ plants will create more than 2,800 jobs (direct and indirect), promote employment in local communities and foster the use of renewable energies. Soltec (the industrial division of Soltec Power Holdings) will be responsible for supplying solar trackers at the photovoltaic plant, as well as providing the necessary assembly and construction services.The construction start for both projects follows agreements that Powertis reached in November and December 2020 with Brazil's Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social (BNDES), which approved financingfor both projects: 191 million Brazilian reals in the case of PedranÃ³polis and 194 million Brazilian reals for the AraxÃ¡ projects.RaÃºl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings, said: "With construction of this project we further strengthen the company's position in Brazil, a market with great potential. At Soltec Power Holdings, we are clearly committed to growing our business in this country, where we have a leading position and a market share of 35.7%".Powertis has a project portfolio of more than 2 GW in various stages of development in the Brazilian market. In addition, the company has 2 GW in Spain and more than 1 GW under development in Italy. Over the next few years, the company expects to continue increasing its presence in these countries, as well as analysing entry into new markets.Similarly, and as a sign of the company's commitment to the local communities in which it operates, Powertis will carry out various environmental education campaigns in the areas of influence of the projects.Leadership in the Brazilian marketThe company's commitment to this market is reflected in major projects such as the recently signed contract (March 2021) with Focus Energia to supply solar trackers for a project in Brazil amounting to 852 MW, corresponding to the first phase of what will be the largest project in Latin America, with bifacial trackers.About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems, with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, Soltec Power Holdings has been operating since 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It is present in 16 countries with more than 1,320 employees. Since it was founded, Soltec has supplied trackers for projects with a total of approximately 8.4 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2020. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 28 October 2020 under the ticker 'SOL'.About PowertisPowertis is a company dedicated to the development of photovoltaic energy projects, with a presence in Spain, Italy and Brazil. Founded in 2018, it belongs to the Soltec Power Holdings group and its mission is to develop solar energy with efficiency, excellence, respect for the environment, as well as ensuring the full integration of local communities, by creating jobs in development, structuring, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the plants.