U.S. Battery Manufacturing Updates Its AGM Battery Line

Corona, Calif.- U.S. Battery Manufacturing has launched its new and improved line of AGM Deep-Cycle batteries specifically designed to provide increased deep-cycling performance. "Our advanced line of AGM Deep-Cycle batteries have features that improve cycling performance and longevity, which makes them a better choice for customers wanting maintenance-free reliable operation," says Zachary Cox, U.S. Battery VP Operations.



The new AGM Deep-Cycle batteries will be available after March 22, 2021, with updated features such as the use of thick positive alloy grids for exceptional corrosion resistance, high-density positive active material, and advanced glass mat separators. These components work together to maintain the battery cell structure during deep-cycling, limit acid stratification, and inhibit internal shorts.The batteries also feature a carbon-enhanced negative active material that improves charge acceptance and cycling performance. In addition to being resistant to vibration, fully sealed, and maintenance-free, U.S. Battery's new AGM design improves reliability, overall performance, and delivers longer cycle life.In addition to these design upgrades, U.S. Battery's AGM Deep-Cycle line will also have a new look, featuring a new case and graphics on redesigned labels. On top of the current 6V, 8V, and 12V models, the product line is also expanding to include new 6V and 12V options. "More of our customers are asking for high-performance deep-cycle batteries that are maintenance-free and cost-effective alternatives to lithium," says Don Wallace, U.S. Battery COO. "We're responding with engineering that delivers the superior performance and reliability needed for modern battery-powered equipment and vehicles."U.S. Battery's complete line of AGM and Flooded Lead-Acid Deep-Cycle batteries are available for a wide variety of applications such as EV Golf Car & Utility, AWP, RV, Marine, Floor Cleaning Machines, and Renewable Energy. For a complete list of sizes and applications, visit the U.S. Battery website at www.usbattery.com.