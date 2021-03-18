Ubiquitous Energy Secures Strategic $8M Equity Investment from ENEOS Holdings

Ubiquitous Energy, the leader in truly transparent solar energy technology, has secured a strategic equity investment of $8M from ENEOS Holdings, one of the most prominent and comprehensive energy, resources, and materials companies in Asia. The investment from ENEOS represents an initial close of Ubiquitous Energy's Series B financing round and will help support the company's go-to-market strategy and production efforts — helping to bring its UE Power™ window products to market in the US and internationally.



There is a strong strategic alignment and synergy between Ubiquitous Energy and ENEOS. UE is focused on developing new ways to reduce humanity's carbon footprint by seamlessly integrating solar technology into everyday products and surfaces, without aesthetic compromises. ENEOS has a portfolio that reduces carbon dioxide emissions and have begun investing substantial resources behind their smart city and renewable energy strategies. Working together they will pioneer the cultivation of an accessible low-carbon and renewables-oriented society."We are very pleased to announce our partnership with ENEOS. They share our commitment to powering the buildings of the future with renewable energy and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with the ENEOS team."— Ubiquitous Energy CEO Susan Stone___________About Ubiquitous EnergyUbiquitous Energy is the world leader in transparent photovoltaics. Its award-winning UE Power™ technology is the world's only truly transparent solar product. UE Power™ harvests solar energy and serves as an invisible, onboard source of electricity for a variety of end use products. The thin coating can be applied to the surface of window glass to provide electricity generation and energy efficiency while remaining visibly indistinguishable from the fully transparent standard windows on the market today. Originally spun out of MIT, Ubiquitous Energy is now producing its highly transparent, efficient solar cells and windows in its production facility in Silicon Valley.For more information, visit www.ubiquitous.energy or contact us as pr@ubiquitous.energy.About ENEOS Holdings, Inc.ENEOS Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese petroleum, oil & gas exploration, and metals conglomerate, a listed company on the first section of Tokyo Stock Exchange in Japan.ENEOS Group are engaged in businesses such as not only oil, natural gas, copper and other non-ferrous metals, but also chemicals, recycling, electricity, and hydrogen.ENEOS Group seeks to develop new businesses that are in line with the group's "Long-Term Vision" through its Corporate Venture Capital arm, ENEOS IP (https://www.eneos-innovation.co.jp).You can read more at: https://www.hd.eneos.co.jp/english/company/system/plan.html