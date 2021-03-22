HYDROGEN IN THE SPOTLIGHT AT 30TH ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE WEBINAR

Hydrogen, hydrogen, hydrogen... hardly a day passes without a story about hydrogen in the press and on social media. The appetite for information on H2 is seemingly insatiable, which is why the 30th webinar in the All-Energy/Dcarbonise series will be ‘Hydrogen: From Hype to Reality'. Sponsored by ScottishPower it takes place at 10:00 am, aptly on 30 March. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/38VlAQu



Chaired by Barry Carruthers, Director of Hydrogen at ScottishPower the webinar will focus on real projects that are underway and will lay the groundwork for regional transformation, as well as the influence of the larger market-shaping factors of the hydrogen economy into the next decade. It will feature Dr Eugene McKenna, Managing Director Green Hydrogen, Johnson Matthey; Joanne Allday, Strategic Business Development Manager, Port of Cromarty Firth; Johnathan Reynolds, Director / Co-Founder, Hydrogen East; Abigail Dombey, Chair, Hydrogen Sussex; and Simon Ellis, Head of Global Gas Analysis, ICIS.as panellists.Barry Carruthers explained:"The bubble of excitement around the potential benefits from an emerging hydrogen sector is ever increasing. With more than £350m capital grant funding expected to be unleashed by both the UK's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Scottish Government in coming months, the bubble of excitement will quickly have to move to real projects."The hydrogen supply and demand ecosystem can benefit greatly from the clustering of demand across multiple users and therefore this session focuses on example clusters coming to reality across the UK. Initial phases of these projects may be centred around an immediate customer and use, but each region can highlight a vast and ambitious vision that will greatly impact the nation's Net Zero goals."However, to deliver these ambitious projects, the longer-term market dynamics will be critical and forecasting in an emerging market can greatly influence imminent investment decisions. The role of supply chain growth and ambitions of major industrial organisations is a foundation for clean sector jobs, economic value, and hydrogen economy growth across the UK and beyond."Portfolio and Event Director, Jonathan Heastie of Reed Exhibitions added:"We are delighted to host this webinar and thank ScottishPower for bringing us such an interesting angle. This will be our third dedicated-hydrogen webinar since May 2020, but I can guarantee that hydrogen has been mentioned in a good half of all that we have done, such as in last week's UKRI-sponsored session ‘Decarbonising UK's industry: A Path to Net-Zero' which attracted nearly 640 registrations. Like all 29 of our earlier webinars, it is available on demand at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/."Our earlier webinars have been viewed 18,550+ times and helped to keep interest in both All-Energy and Dcarbonise well and truly alive; with loyal fans and newcomers alike realising what a rich diet of information across a broad range of topics the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference covers. We look forward to welcoming our audience on 30 March and their searching questions."We look forward to staging All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise at Glasgow's SEC on 18 and 19 August. The Call for Papers is open on the All-Energy website at www.all-energy.co.uk with a closing date of 31 March 2021."