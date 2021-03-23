Fronius unveils single-phase hybrid inverter

(Wels, 23/03/2021) From March 2021, the innovative GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter will also be available in a Primo variant for single-phase markets. It will be launched in power categories from 3.0 - 6.0 kW and combines maximum yield, top flexibility and ease of use in one compact and stylish high-tech device. Useful online tools for simple commissioning, real-time system monitoring and 24/7 service support via smartphone or tablet round off this offering.



"The Primo GEN24 Plus is our first single-phase hybrid inverter and therefore another milestone on the path towards our vision of 24 hours of sun. Our aim was to develop a versatile and compact all-in-one inverter that takes into account all aspects of sustainability throughout the entire service life of the product," explains Martin Hackl, Global Director of the Business Unit Solar Energy at Fronius International GmbH, as he summarises the demanding requirements of the Fronius innovation. "The Primo has countless open interfaces for linking together the energy, storage, mobility, heating and cooling sectors. We've packed it full of future-proof technology to make it possible to get the most out of the photovoltaic system over the decades."Added value thanks to storage system and backup power supplyUsing solar power that was generated during the day at night increases the self-supply rate and guarantees independence from the grid. That is why the Primo GEN24 Plus is compatible with home storage units and features impressively high charging and discharging power. It ensures maximum energy output because the sophisticated Multi Flow Technology enables and intelligently controls simultaneous energy flows. It also doesn't matter whether the photovoltaic system is equipped with a storage system from the start or at a later date; everything required for this is already there in the inverter.PV Point: basic backup power supply without a batteryA new feature of the GEN24 Plus is the PV Point - a backup power socket. It is the first of its kind to provide a basic backup power supply without a battery. This can be used to operate vital loads such as laptops, smartphones or small freezers.