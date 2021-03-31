ACORE Statement on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan

Statement From Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE):



More Headlines Articles

"We commend President Biden for his historic efforts to at long last get serious about tackling the climate crisis. The American Jobs Plan released today will move the clean energy sector beyond the endless cycles of temporary stopgap incentives toward a stable, long-term tax platform that will put millions of Americans back to work, upgrading our outdated grid and building a 21st century renewable energy economy. The direct pay option for renewable generation credits will go a long way toward accelerating the deployment needed to decarbonize the power sector by 2035, and new incentives for transmission and energy storage will be key to securing a more reliable, efficient and cleaner electric power grid."The inclusion of a federal Energy Efficiency and Clean Electricity Standard is vital to ensure we stay on track with the critical emissions reductions needed to make progress addressing climate change. And the Grid Deployment Authority will make it easier to modernize today's balkanized and antiquated grid infrastructure with an advanced Macro Grid capable of delivering abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy."We applaud the Biden administration for this forward-leaning, results-oriented initiative and look forward to working with the White House and Congress on the final contours of this package. Accelerating the nation's clean energy transition will help drive our nation's economic recovery, provide Americans with the clean power they want and deserve, and secure the emission reductions that scientists say we need to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."###About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.