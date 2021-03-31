ACORE Statement on President Biden’s American Jobs Plan
Statement From Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE):
"The inclusion of a federal Energy Efficiency and Clean Electricity Standard is vital to ensure we stay on track with the critical emissions reductions needed to make progress addressing climate change. And the Grid Deployment Authority will make it easier to modernize today's balkanized and antiquated grid infrastructure with an advanced Macro Grid capable of delivering abundant, affordable and reliable clean energy.
"We applaud the Biden administration for this forward-leaning, results-oriented initiative and look forward to working with the White House and Congress on the final contours of this package. Accelerating the nation's clean energy transition will help drive our nation's economic recovery, provide Americans with the clean power they want and deserve, and secure the emission reductions that scientists say we need to avoid the worst impacts of climate change."
