Schneider Electric’s XW Pro Approved for California’s SGIP

Burnaby, BC - April 6, 2021 - Schneider Electric Solar, an industry leader of solar technology and energy management, announced that their XW Pro solar hybrid inverter is now eligible for the California's energy storage rebates. Customers can install the XW Pro at low cost through the Self-Generation Incentive Program (SGIP), which provides rebates to support homeowners and communities in acquiring affordable energy storage in California.



Depending on their eligibility, SGIP recipients can receive up to $1000 per kilowatt-hour for their qualifying energy resources. California homeowners and installers who want to apply for the SGIP rebates can now use the XW Pro and experience reliable and secure energy in their homes. - The XW Pro offers the most reliable operation of backup power and off-grid loads with a high overload power rating (1.75x)."At Schneider Electric, we value the accessibility of efficient energy solutions for a sustainable future," said Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Marketing, Research & Development, Schneider Electric Solar. "We're delighted that the XW Pro can now be funded through SGIP, and more end users can experience its energy reliability and security for an optimized and resilient solution to power their homes. Homeowners in California can save more money, not only on the installation but also on their electric bills."Compatible with Insight Energy Management PlatformConnect the XW Pro to Insight Energy Management, a simple yet powerful platform to manage your energy systems. With InsightHome or InsightFacility and the Insight Mobile app, customers can monitor, report, and control their system performance right on their mobile device. Its advanced cybersecurity provides top protection and security of all sensitive data. With the Insight Energy Management platform, installers can take advantage of multi-site management and remote firmware upgrades from anywhere at any time.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.www.se.com