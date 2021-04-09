MORBiZ is Offering a Free Web Presence Analysis for Small Businesses

The Internet marketing experts at MORBiZ are now offering a free web presence analysis for small business owners. Our goal in offering this no cost service is to provide business owners with insight into how their company is being found online. We do this utilizing a variety of search tactics and purpose built tools that will analyze and rate everything from your business' search ranking to its directory listing accuracy.



More Headlines Articles

Why does a business need a web presence analysis?Every day, more and more people turn to their smartphones, tablets and computers to schedule services or buy products that once required a trip straight to the source, or at least a flip through the yellow pages. Now, even brick and mortar businesses that don't deal in e-commerce need to have a solid online footprint to keep the traffic flowing. A web presence analysis will inform business owners of their company's online strengths and weaknesses. Using the gathered information, a plan can be created to improve web presence to draw in new customers.What's included in a web presence analysis?The basic elements of a web presence analysis for your business may include:- Analyzing an existing website's content for keywords and function- SEO analysis- Search ranking analysis- Online reputation analysis- Social media analysis- Directory listing reviewThe results of the complete analysis will inform the business owner of their likelihood of being found online in various places, including search.What types of businesses should get a web presence analysis?A web presence analysis is beneficial for any type of business, whether the majority of their business is completed online or off. This is because most people turn to Google and other search engines to find local businesses for all their needs. From auto repair and landscaping to food delivery and hair salons, an established and reputable online presence is necessary to draw people in.Our team would be happy to provide you with additional information or answer any questions you may have regarding this offer. If you are ready to schedule a free web presence analysis from the Internet marketing professionals at MORBiZ, don't hesitate to call us at 1-855-266-7249 or fill out the contact form at www.morbiz.com/web-contact-form. Our quick turnaround time will provide you with all of the information you need to make informed decisions about boosting your business' web presence.