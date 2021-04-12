VINEYARD WIND ANNOUNCES US BASED SOUTHWIRE AS KEY SUPPLIER FOR NATION’S FIRST COMMERCIAL SCALE OFFSHORE WIND PROJECT

(NEW BEDFORD, MA) - Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), today announced that Southwire, a US based company, will be a key supplier for the design, manufacturing and installation of the onshore cables for Vineyard Wind 1, a project that's slated to be the first commercial scale wind farm in the United States.



"We're proud to partner with Southwire, a leading US company that clearly sees the tremendous potential of offshore wind," said Vineyard Wind CEO Lars T. Pedersen. "Partnerships with US companies at all levels of the supply chain and in different regions of the country will be essential to maximizing the potential of this industry here in the US. Vineyard Wind 1 has already teamed up with some strong local partners and we look forward to many more partnerships like this as we take the next step to construct the project.""Vineyard Wind 1 is an exciting project for all involved, including Southwire," said Rich Stinson, Southwire President and CEO. "Through this partnership, Southwire is providing a comprehensive solution to our customer, while also supporting our commitment to sustainability. We're proud to partner with companies like Vineyard Wind that have similar missions to support the wellbeing of our communities and the environment in which we live."In celebration of the partnership, the two companies met via video conference for a virtual contract signing. Leadership representatives from both organizations, including each CEO and others involved in the project, were in attendance.Southwire's facility in Huntersville, N.C. will manufacture the high voltage cable for the onshore portion of Vineyard Wind 1. Built in 2012, the plant consists of a 250,000-square-foot facility, featuring state-of-the-art technology for producing high-voltage and extra high-voltage underground transmission cables, ranging from 69kV to 500kV. Helping to strengthen North America's power transmission infrastructure, these cables transfer massive amounts of electricity and renewable energy - including wind and solar - in support of the nation's smart grid initiative."We're excited to get to this stage in the project, and to partner with a US based company like Southwire," said Sy Oytan, Deputy CEO of Vineyard Wind. "We believe that offshore wind will trigger supply chain development that will create thousands of good paying new jobs in the US. Vineyard Wind is delighted to work with Southwire to integrate the American workforce into this new and important industry."For the Vineyard 1 project, the plant will manufacture more than 32 miles of high voltage cable. Southwire's high voltage field services team, working with local laborers, will install the cable with a projected onshore site completion by the first quarter of 2023. The cable will be part of the grid system that will be ready to provide power to 400,000 households from the 62 GE turbines. The turbines themselves are planned to start being installed in the Summer of 2023."Although we were not able to meet in person due to the pandemic, it was important to both of our organizations to meet virtually and officially sign the paperwork for this project," said Norman Adkins, Southwire's EVP chief commercial officer. "Southwire is very excited to work with Vineyard Wind and provide a comprehensive solution for their business needs. Our company prides itself on delivering success and evolving our organization in a sustainable manner that provides unparalleled products and services, and this opportunity reflects that commitment."###About Vineyard WindVineyard Wind LLC is an offshore wind development company seeking to build the first large-scale offshore wind energy project in the U.S., to be located 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is 50 percent owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and 50 percent by Avangrid Renewables. For more information, visit www.vineyardwind.com.About SouthwireA leader in technology and innovation and an emerging influence in the industrial electrical space, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools. For more on Southwire's products, its community involvement and its vision of sustainability, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability.