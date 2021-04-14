Tigo Intellectual Property Infringement Lawsuit against APS Continues to Grow

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), has filed a new lawsuit against Altenergy Power Systems ("APsystems"), in addition to its current ongoing case. The complaint includes four new patent infringement claims, as well as an additional claim from a patent asserted in the previously-filed lawsuit. The complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The total number of Patents-in-Suit in both cases now stands at six. The complaint includes all APsystems legal entities in the US as well as in China.



The new complaint alleges that APsystems' Sunspec-compliant products infringe the following U.S. patents: 8,653,689, 9,584,021, 9,966,848, 10,333,405, and 8,933,321. The complaint centers around various systems and methods used in the PV module rapid shutdown unit.Tigo's industry leading solar equipment provides optimized, monitored and safe solar to protect this critical infrastructure investment and deliver consistent ROI for the lifetime of renewable energy systems. Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown technology and module level power electronics (MLPE) with over one hundred granted or pending patents and millions of units installed around the world.About TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.