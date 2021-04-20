Energix, RPCS Partner to Complete over 90MW of Solar Tracker Projects

Monterey, CALIF., April 20, 2021 — RPCS has partnered with Energix for the installation of trackers at three of Energix's solar projects, Hollyfield II (17MW), Mt. Jackson (22MW), Buckingham II (28MW), and Leatherwood (25MW), and intends to collaborate on two additional projects, totaling approximately 50MW.



Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, and one of the state's leading solar energy players, Energix US, LLC, is an independent power producer that develops, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy projects. Energix is the subsidiary of an Israeli publicly traded company Energix - Renewable Energies Ltd. (TASE:ENRG), the largest renewable energy company in Israel, with a portfolio of more than 3.4GW, including more than 400MW in commercial operation.RPCS, a trusted partner of leading solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies, Inc., will be installing Array's DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar tracker for Energix's three projects. Array trackers keep the solar PV modules following the sun on its course throughout the day, optimizing energy gains and ensuring up to a 20 to 25 percent increase in energy production over fixed-tilt systems."We are so thrilled to work with Energix on their Virginia portfolio and to support their growth in the U.S.," says Alex Smith, Chief Sales Officer of RPCS. "Itamar and his team are exceptional partners and we share their focus on delivering the highest quality projects. We're looking forward to Energix's continued success and are honored to have the opportunity to be their partner.""We are proud to partner with RPCS in the goal of delivering more clean energy to the Commonwealth of Virginia and see this partnership as another milestone in our commitment to the US market," says Itamar Sarussi, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Energix. "Energix procures the vast majority of our equipment and construction work here in the U.S., in keeping with our goal to create local jobs and benefits for the communities where we operate, and to fulfill our vision as a breakthrough global green utility, committed to our future on the planet."RP Construction Services, Inc. (RPCS) provides turnkey design, structural engineering, procurement/supply, mechanical installation, and specialty services to EPC contractors, developers, and municipal utilities. As the nation's leading contractor and single-axis tracker expert, RPCS has completed more than 700 projects, totaling over 2GW, and helps customers meet their renewable energy goals with simple, seamless project execution. Connect with RPCS on LinkedIn or learn more at www.rpcs.com.Energix uses its financial stability and extensive project experience to build projects that create long-term value for local communities, landowners, stakeholders and the environment.Energix currently has more than 80MW in commercial operation in the US, with another 1GW of renewable energy projects currently in construction or development across the US. For more information visit www.energix-group.com.