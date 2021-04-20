Schneider Electric Solar Opens Online Store

Schneider Electric Solar has announced the Schneider Electric Solar Store, an e-commerce store where customers can purchase Schneider Electric's solar products. Schneider Electric Solar is looking to enhance the experience of their customers with the convenience of online shopping.



The Schneider Electric Solar Store offers easy navigation to find all current Schneider Electric solar products that are available in the North American market, including the XW Pro and SW hybrid inverters, MPPT charge controllers, power distribution panels, InsightHome and InsightFacility edge devices, as well as accessories.Customers can select expedited shipping options for locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Products can be shipped in multiple shipments on the dates customers requested. Solar installers can also make purchases and ship the products directly to homeowners.The shoppers can expect key online shopping experiences such as:Access from desktop, mobile, or tabletFlexible shipping optionsProduct availabilityAdvanced navigation and search functionsQuick orderDetailed product descriptions, including specs and links to datasheetsCustomer reviewsOnline paymentGuest checkout option"The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digitalization in both workplaces and households. We built the Schneider Electric Solar Store to make it easy for our customers to purchase our solar products online," says Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Marketing, Research & Development, Schneider Electric Solar. "The e-commerce store is another way to establish a long-term relationship with our customers and help them get access to clean and resilient energy supplies."To purchase Schneider Electric solar products, please visit shop-us.solar.se.com.About Schneider ElectricSchneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.www.se.com