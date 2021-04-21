ACORE Statement on the Clean Energy for America Act

"The Clean Energy for America Act offers a comprehensive and scientifically driven framework for accelerating the clean energy transition. With full-value credits pegged to emissions reduction targets, the Clean Energy for America Act is structured to unleash the private sector investment necessary to decarbonize the power sector. The bill's forward-looking inclusion of critical grid-enabling technologies like energy storage and high-voltage transmission will enhance reliability and lower consumer costs, while its direct pay option will maximize deployment by the broadest universe of stakeholders. We look forward to working with Chairman Wyden and lawmakers in both chambers of Congress to move beyond the endless cycle of temporary stopgap measures and enact a stable, predictable and long-term clean energy tax platform into law this year."



About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.