Con Edison and National Grid Select CPower for Dynamic Load Management Program in New York

BALTIMORE -- April 21, 2021 -- CPower Energy Management ("CPower"), a leading energy solutions provider, today announced that it has been selected as one of the awardees by Con Edison and Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation d/b/a National Grid ("National Grid") for each utility's Term-Dynamic Load Management (DLM) Program ("Term-DLM Program") in New York. The Term-DLM Program is a day-ahead peak-shaving program that will incentivize customers to provide load relief with 21 hours of notice or more. The program offers fixed pricing for contract lengths of three to five years and longer-term price certainty compared to tariff-based DLM programs, which can change pricing annually.



The Term-DLM Program was established in September 2020 by the New York Public Service Commission along with an additional long-term, contract-based program called the Auto-DLM Program, which requires higher performance in delivering load relief and the ability to respond to event calls in 10 minutes. The new programs aim to create more opportunities for distributed energy resources to participate in distribution level demand response and to help meet New York's clean energy goals, including the procurement of 1,500 MW of energy storage by 2025 and 70 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030."New York dynamic load programs serve as a model for greater energy flexibility as it creates value for both the utility and customer," said Peter Dotson-Westphalen, senior director of Market Development, CPower. "We are honored to have been selected by Con Edison and National Grid as they advance the state's goals for distributed energy resources, such as energy storage, to drive a cleaner energy future.""These programs will generate long-term commitments by customers and developers looking to earn revenue by reducing their usage when demand for power is high," said Marlon Argueta, manager of Demand Response programs for Con Edison, the energy company that serves New York City and Westchester County. "This will be immensely valuable in helping us keep our service reliable at times when our customers need it most. We also hope the revenue certainty the Term- and Auto-DLM programs provide will encourage participants to invest in battery storage and other clean energy technologies for demand response."The Term-DLM Program is similar to the utilities' Commercial System Relief Program (CSRP). The Term-DLM Program is deployed in either Con Edison's or National Grid's territory when the day-ahead forecasted peak load is 92 percent of forecast system peak demand for the season; Con Edison also has the option to dispatch the Term-DLM Program at 88 percent. CSRP is activated in these two utilities' territories at 92 percent of forecast system peak demand for the season."We aim to increase flexibility and reduce costs of operating the grid," said John Isberg, Vice President of Customer Sales and Solutions at National Grid. "We are eager to continue to add new resources like the Term-DLM Program into our portfolio, especially as dynamic load management reduces costs for everyone on the energy system and helps integrate new flexible resources."Customers can participate in either the Term-DLM Program or CSRP and still be able to participate in the New York Independent System Operator's Special Case Resources Program and the utilities' Distribution Load Relief Program.