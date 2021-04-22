Here's How Your Business Can Benefit From No Carbon Required Printing

No matter which sector or niche your business is in, one thing is inevitable: The need to print and duplicate documents. In this aspect, carbonless paper printing in Lincolnshire offers several benefits.



What is a Carbonless Copy Paper?For nearly a century and a half, carbon paper was the most widely used material when creating copies of a document. It works by simply wedging a carbon paper between two pieces of paper. The pressure from a pen or printer will facilitate the duplication of whatever is written on the topmost paper to the paper beneath it.Fast forward to today, many printing services Lincolnshire are now keener to using the so-called carbonless copy or no carbon required (NCR) paper. Carbonless copy printing involves using two pieces of paper — one containing chemicals that produce color on its bottom side and another containing a special clay on its top side. This process eliminates the need to sandwich a middle paper.What Are Its AdvantagesMany businesses now use carbonless printing in Lincolnshire in different applications — from printing invoices and purchase orders to application forms and contracts. Here are the best advantages of this technique:It delivers more accurate copies. Having error-free duplicates is a must for any business or organisation. When you opt for NCR printing, you can guarantee accuracy as the duplicates are created directly from the original document. It also eliminates the common smearing issue associated with the use of carbon papers.It is more time-efficient. If you want to save more time printing several copies of a document or a form, using carbonless copy paper is the solution. With the time and effort that your workforce can save, they will be able to perform more complicated and critical tasks.It offers versatility. Apart from the many applications of this carbonless copy paper (as stated above), it also enables colour coding and reverse printing. If you want to reproduce a specific form or document on a coloured paper, printing using this paper is the way to go.It facilitates better document organisation. With its colour selection feature, you can organise your documents more efficiently and practically. NCR printing also guarantees that neither the original nor the duplicates will have curled edges (a great perk if you highly care about having a professional and clean look even for your documents).It is eco-friendly. Many businesses now prefer solutions (including printing solutions) that are sustainable. If you care about environmental friendliness, you'd be glad to know that NCR printing will help you be aligned with your goals as carbonless papers are considered biodegradable.Top-notch No Carbon Required Printing ServicesScunthorpe Instant Print was established in 1976 and had since been delivering the best and most dependable printing services Lincolnshire — including NCR printing. Apart from offering a wide array of printing techniques, they also provide artwork and design, and finishing and bindery services. Know more through their website, https://www.scunthorpeinstantprint.co.uk. For enquiries, email them at info@scunthorpeinstantprint.co.uk or call them at 01724 856915.