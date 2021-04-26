Solar Landscape Energizes Two More Community Solar Projects

Solar Landscape, one of New Jersey's leading solar energy companies, has announced that two more of its first-year community solar projects are energized and delivering clean energy to New Jersey residents. By enrolling online, residents direct PSE&G to source their electricity from the local commercial solar project. Enrollment is open to renters and property owners with no cost to join, no long-term contracts and guaranteed cost savings. In addition to developing the projects, Solar Landscape is working with non-profit organizations and community leaders to educate residents about the benefits of community solar.

ASBURY PARK, NJ (Apr. 26, 2021) - Solar Landscape, one of New Jersey's leading solar energy companies, has announced that two more of its first-year community solar projects are energized and delivering clean energy to New Jersey residents. The projects, located on Catherine Road in Teterboro and Sherman Ave. in Pennsauken, will generate a combined 2.9 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, enough to power more than 350 local homes and apartments and prevent more than 2,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere every year. Solar Landscape also announced that 51% of the electricity produced from community solar in Teterboro and Pennsauken will be sold to low- and moderate-income (LMI) households.



These two new community solar projects allow residents of Pennsauken and bordering townships, as well as all of Bergen County, the opportunity to participate in the benefits of clean solar energy without the need for solar panels on their rooftops. By enrolling online, residents direct PSE&G to source their electricity from the local commercial solar project. Enrollment is open to renters and property owners with no cost to join, no long-term contracts and guaranteed cost savings. In addition to developing the projects, Solar Landscape is working with non-profit organizations and community leaders to educate residents about the benefits of community solar."It is exciting to see the statewide community solar program begin to benefit New Jersey residents," said Betsy McBride, the former Mayor of Pennsauken. "I was in office when Governor Murphy's Energy Master Plan was rolled out and was impressed with its focus on cleaner air, energy equity, and job training in a growth industry. Cost savings, green energy and access for all is something we can all get behind."In January, Solar Landscape joined Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) President Joseph L. Fiordaliso, Congressman Frank Pallone, Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez and Assemblyman Craig Coughlin, as they cut the ribbon on the very first operational community solar project in NJ, located at 960 and 1000 High Street in Perth Amboy. According to the NJBPU, this project alone is credited with creating more than 50 permanent, well-paying local jobs that contribute to New Jersey's clean energy economy.Since then, Solar Landscape also announced construction has been completed on community solar projects in Wood Ridge, North Bergen and Edison. To date, the company has completed construction on seven community solar projects totaling more than 17 megawatts of capacity as part of Year 1 of the NJBPU's Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. Administered by New Jersey's Clean Energy Program, the community solar pilot program creates more equitable opportunities to access the health and financial benefits of solar energy for all residents.On April 6, the NJBPU announced it had received 410 applications to participate in Year 2 of its Community Solar Energy Pilot Program, of which Solar Landscape was an applicant. The applications represent 800.5 megawatts of total capacity.Residents who are interested in finding out more or enrolling in a Solar Landscape community solar project can do so at www.GoSolarLandscape.comAbout Solar LandscapeSolar Landscape is a leading New Jersey developer, designer, installer, owner, and operator of community solar and solar energy solutions for the commercial/industrial, municipal, public school and non-profit marketplace. The company has installed more than 110 megawatts of commercial solar energy projects in the Northeast. Solar Landscape offers a Solar Job Training Program as part of the company's commitment to the Board of Public Utilities' Community Solar pilot program. When completed, Solar Landscape's portfolio of community solar projects from the program's first year will deliver enough electricity to power more than 3,000 NJ homes for the next 20 years. For more information visit www.solarlandscape.com.