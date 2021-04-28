Remee Introduces New Line of Renewable Energy Cables for Solar and Wind Energy Farms

This new line of low voltage Renewable Energy Cables from Remee Wire & Cable includes the following broad selection:



PV (Photovoltaic) Cable - XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) insulation, 600V - 2000V, aluminum (1/0 AWG to 1000kcmil), copper (#12 AWG to 1000kcmil), stranded. UL 4703. RoHS compliant.Ground Wire - Bare copper (#12 AWG to 1000kcmil), meets ASTM B1, ASTM B2, ASTM B3, ASTM B8 or ASTM B33 standards. Copper clad steel (CCS 30% or 40% Conductivity; #2 AWG to 4/0 AWG), meets ASTM B193, ASTM B227, ASTM B228, ASTM B452 or ASTM B910 standards.Fiber Optic Cable - Single Mode, 12 to 96 fibers, RoHS compliant.Control / Motor Tracker Cable - Stranded copper conductor (#18 AWG to #6 AWG), CPE/PVC jacket. UL 2277. RoHS compliant.Harnesses - PV cable with XLPE (Cross-linked Polyethylene) insulation, pre-terminated in coils or on reels, cut-to-length (up to 12 strings) with choice of connectors.All products are made in the USA.These cables can be used in many applications required by photovoltaic systems, such as motor tracker cable for directional control of single axis or dual axis solar panels. Solar panels utilize copper PV wires which are strung together, resulting in a positive and negative PV cable at the end of the rows. Copper PV harnesses, or strings, carry the power generated from each row to the combiner box (input), which is then carried by aluminum PV cables (output) to the inverter, which converts DC current to AC current. The inverter is then connected to a transformer to step up the voltage (low to medium), where it ultimately terminates at the substation. Fiber optic cable is used for communication between motors and blocks of solar panels to a final data and/or MET station.Wind turbine towers contain Renewable Energy Cables, particularly various types of Multi and Single Conductor Cables, including instrumentation, control and power cables, which are connected to transformers located within the nacelle or the base of the tower. The nacelle also utilizes all three types of cables.For more information about Remee's new Renewable Energy Cables, please call Remee at 1-800-431-3864 or email info@remee.com.Download Remee's new Renewable Energy Cables Portfolio (pdf) from Remee's Resources page.About Remee Wire & CableRemee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable.The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company's start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee's engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company's product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The large standard cable offering at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.Remee features the quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a huge selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our "dual personality" and the best of both worlds.For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit http://www.remee.com, email us at info@remee.com or call 1-800-431-3864.