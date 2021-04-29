Solar Industry Statement on President Biden’s First Address to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on President Biden's Address to Congress:



"President Biden's emphasis on creating jobs and tackling climate change is a welcome theme tonight in his address to Congress. In working with his administration, we have found that his whole-of-government approach to both jobs and climate is real."We know that solar energy plus storage must play a central role in achieving the president's aspirations for reducing emissions from the power sector. Solar and storage will create hundreds of billions of dollars in new investment and hundreds of thousands of family-supporting jobs this decade."SEIA looks forward to working with the president and bipartisan leaders in Congress to build the economy through strong policy that advances clean energy deployment and domestic manufacturing. The President's plan will promote much-needed infrastructure and emphasize policies that value diversity, equity, inclusion and justice."Our nation will be well-served by leadership that has a strong sense of purpose to tackle climate change. Indeed, the consequences of inaction transcend party affiliation. Throughout history, Americans have come together to meet their greatest challenges. Climate change is ours. Support for solar polls at 80-90%, across all demographics and across party lines."Our goal is to be constructive players in forming policies that make the lives of all Americans better, regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity or party affiliation. The 231,000 men and women working in the U.S. solar industry are ready to Build Back Better."As the first 100 days of his administration come to a close, President Biden has laid out a unifying path forward and a vision that is consistent with the values imbued in the broader solar, storage and clean energy industry. Those principles drive us toward creating American jobs, providing clean energy for families, building the infrastructure we need today and tomorrow, and sparking innovation that will lead to a stronger future."###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is the national trade association for the solar and solar + storage industries, building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.