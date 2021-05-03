Amherst Traffic Lights Go Green to Improve Safety

The Town of Amherst is partnering with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, to provide an instantaneous backup system for the town's traffic intersections. This program ensures power consistency during weather events or general power outages.



"Non-functioning traffic lights are dangerous, especially at this busy intersection where we have experienced several outages"Whenever grid power is interrupted, the Volta FAVEO system will instantaneously power up resulting in no disruption of service to traffic lights, police cameras, and other intersection technology. Fully functioning traffic signals also allow officers to provide other critical public safety services during power outages instead of directing traffic at major intersections."Non-functioning traffic lights are dangerous, especially at this busy intersection where we have experienced several outages," says Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa. "We are proud to partner with Buffalo-based Viridi Parente and its revolutionary green technology to modernize our grid and make our roads safer for drivers. This not only optimizes public safety, it also generates cost savings as it reduces overtime and minimizes safety concern for those that would have to direct traffic, especially at high volume intersections."The Volta FAVEO system is capable of operating in extreme temperatures, has a waterproof steel casing, and is maintenance free — all features that further enhance signal resiliency during more frequent severe weather events and grid challenges. With an anticipated cost reduction of 52% for lithium-ion battery technology by 2030, Volta's FAVEO system is an affordable long-term option for the Town of Amherst to provide reliable power to its traffic signals and all related technology that may be defined as part of a smart cities program.With increasing demands to the town's electrical system, Kulpa said Amherst is looking for alternative ways to meet the needs of the community while being environmentally responsible. Smart signals are one way to curb carbon emissions, as over time these signals create optimal traffic flow and reduce the amount of time cars sit idling. However, if power is lost, the signals must reset and "re-learn" traffic patterns. The FAVEO system prevents this issue, letting traffic continue to proceed efficiently. Transportation accounts for 36% of greenhouse gas emissions in New York. Organized traffic management decreases traffic idle time, reduces emissions and contributes to New York's climate response."We commend the Town of Amherst and Supervisor Kulpa for their forward-thinking commitment to a greener, safer and more resilient community," says Jon M. Williams, CEO of Viridi Parente. "We're thrilled to deploy our reliable, state-of-the-art renewable technology to the Town of Amherst at this critical traffic intersection."In May, Viridi Parente is planning to install a second FAVEO system in collaboration with the Town of Lancaster.Volta Energy Products brings stationary, point-of-use storage technology that is safe, locatable and reliable to industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications. Its energy storage systems can be used individually or configured for various energy requirements up to 1 megawatt to provide reliable, locatable power. The battery pack is constructed from materials used for aerospace and military applications, making it safe enough for both indoor and outdoor use.