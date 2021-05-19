McKinstry Expands National Footprint with Opening of Southeast HQ Office in Atlanta

ATLANTA (May 19, 2021) - McKinstry, a national energy services and construction firm, has expanded its national presence with the opening of its new Southeastern regional headquarters office in Atlanta. This growth uniquely positions the company to bring tangible value and performance-based outcomes to its growing client base in the region. McKinstry already serves multiple clients in the Southeast with a focus on energy efficiency projects, renewable energy, technical services, consulting and Energy as a Service (EaaS).



One of those clients is Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) in Florida, the 8th largest school district in the country. McKinstry has used an EaaS model with HCPS where infrastructure upgrades are designed, installed, and managed in exchange for monthly energy services payments over the 25-year project lifetime. HCPS paid no upfront capital, incurred no balance sheet liabilities, and assumed no risks for the improvements. The project includes $150 million in investments at 270 buildings - comprising 27 million square feet - that will reduce energy consumption by more than 30% and reduce energy costs by over $12 million."Our new Southeast region team has extensive industry experience successfully delivering innovative energy solutions for their clients," said Brian Floyd, McKinstry's Vice President, General Manager - Energy & Technical Services. "The team we've assembled to launch this new office has developed and executed nearly $500 million in energy services and other sustainable solutions for clients in the region."To build and establish its presence in the Southeast region, McKinstry has hired Marcus Craig as vice president of energy and technical services. Craig, who brings more than 20 years of market experience, has worked in leadership capacities for other companies within the industry. He is uniquely experienced in growing market share and expanding geographic footprint, having spent most of his career in the energy services industry."The McKinstry name has become synonymous with delivering exceptional outcomes that create lasting value for clients, and I believe the Southeast region will be incredibly receptive to this differentiated approach," Craig said. "I'm excited for this opportunity to focus on establishing long-term client partnerships across the region by providing innovative energy services and sustainable solutions that have a positive impact on businesses and communities."Now in its 60th year, McKinstry has grown to 25 offices nationwide with more than 2,000 employees. The company partners with many of the largest commercial brands and public sector institutions on their journey to net-zero energy and carbon, including Denver Public Schools; City of Seattle; City and County of Denver; University of Arizona; University of California, Los Angeles; and many more. Recognizing the urgent need to address climate change, McKinstry last fall signed Amazon's Climate Pledge and has committed to achieving net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040, with an aspiration of reaching that goal by 2030.McKinstry is currently hiring multiple project management, sales and operations professionals to service the Southeast. Additional information is available on the company's careers page: https://www.mckinstry.com/careers/