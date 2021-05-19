Targray Unveils BIPV Solar Module Line-up for Commercial, Residential Buildings
New product line addresses growing global demand for building-integrated photovoltaic solutions
International solar supplier Targray has unveiled a line of high-efficiency solar modules for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) systems. Featuring a range of solar tiles, shingles and wall panels that integrate seamlessly with any building's cladding, the new product line addresses the growing demand for functional, aesthetically appealing solar energy solutions in commercial and residential real estate markets.
Targray BIPV modules are produced in a multitude of sizes, shapes, colors and patterns, enabling real estate developers and contractors to introduce solar power generation without compromising the architectural integrity of their projects. They are manufactured from high-efficiency crystalline or thin-film solar cells capable of delivering a power conversion efficiency of up to 20%.
BIPV Module Features & Benefits
More power generation per square foot than traditional solar modules
Excellent weather protection, thermal insulation, noise mitigation and safety features
Customizable sizes, colors, patterns and finishes to ensure seamless integration
Attractive aesthetics thanks to a sleek, hidden fastening system
Lightweight, thin and easy to install
Strong and durable; Backed by a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year efficiency warranty
Certifications: IEC 61646, IEC 61730, GB 29551-2013, UL 1703(UL), FCC Part 15B, ISO 9001
Targray's new line of BIPV modules is supported by a global team of product specialists capable of assisting customers in the planning, design and execution of their construction and retrofit projects. For more information and product specifications, visit Targray.com/solar.
About Targray
Targray is an international leader in the sourcing, transportation, storage, trading and supply of commodities and advanced materials for the biofuels, solar, battery, energy storage and agricultural commodities sectors. Working alongside global partners, the company is focused on accelerating the growth and development sustainable industries through collaboration, innovation and value creation.
Established in Montreal in 1987, Targray is one of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in Canada. Drawing on 3 decades of experience in international trade, logistics, and risk management, the company is focused on delivering products & services that create sustainable value for its customers in over 50 countries.
Targray has been headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec since 2008. It operates regional offices in the United States, Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates.
