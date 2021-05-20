Q CELLS launches new modular hybrid storage system into Germany

The next generation of energy storage systems from Q CELLS is here: the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 is a modular and scalable hybrid battery solution that offers easy installation, fast charging cycles, on- and off-grid parallel use, a slick control function and superior aesthetics for private residential customers and small business owners.



More Headlines Articles

The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 will be rolled out in various European markets over the next 12 months as both a single-phase (1P) and a three-phase (3P) solution. Germany will be the first market to welcome this new storage system, with the 3P version launched this month as a scalable solution - the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 3P will be available in battery capacities of 3.1 kWh, 6. 1 kWh, 9.2 kWh and 12.3 kWh.This modular design allows consumers to scale up their storage capacity as needed. The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 has also been designed to support 150% oversized PV power, where the excess energy production can be stored, thus allowing consumers to take greater control of when and how they manage their stored solar electricity.A smoother storage experience, tailored to your needsFrom the sleek design and rapid installation, to the intelligent maximum power point tracking (MPPT) with shadowing management of the inverter, the entire storage solution Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 is an experience in smooth and uninterrupted operation. Adding storage to a solar-equipped home or C&I premises should be an easy next-step, yet for too long the process has been one marred by unclear advice, incompatible hardware and prohibitive costs.The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 has been designed to make the solar-to-solar+storage journey easier than ever. A single trained installer can fit the storage system in just 30 minutes, and the smallest battery - the 3.1 kWh - is perfectly sized to suit the needs of most homes that have a solar system already installed. If you need more capacity, then you can simply scale the system up to 6.1 kWh, and so on to a maximum of 12.3 kWh. The highest inverter power rating for the three-phase system is 15 kW, which will meet the storage needs of most small businesses.The system is supremely easy to use, too. A slick digital interface enable remote control and the ability to communicate with your battery system while on-the-go. This means that home- and business-owners can take full control of their electricity consumption in a manner that is exceptional clean, green and cost-effective.The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 also boasts rapid charging and discharging of the battery up to 30A, which further aids user flexibility - the ESS reacts instantly to your consumption habits and demands, and can be oversized to store up to 150% of the rooftop PV system's maximum power capacity.A further feature of note includes the ability of the embedded inverter to operate both on- and off-grid in parallel, enabling the ESS to handle higher power loads and to prevent voltage imbalance when doing so.In introducing the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 into Europe - debuting in Germany - Q CELLS continues to broaden its portfolio of smart energy solutions for all types of consumer. This new storage system further supports Q CELLS' ambition to become a total energy solutions provider; an ambition already taking shape through the emergent success of the company's power contracting, solar leasing and Q.ENERGY services.Goo Min, Head of EU Sales for Q CELLS, said: "A great deal of consideration and dedication has been poured into ensuring that this latest storage system from Q CELLS can specifically offer ideal solutions for solar customers in Germany and across Europe. Installing a PV system in one's home or business premises is thankfully increasingly commonplace; yet fully maximizing that investment - especially in light of scaled back or non-existent government subsidies - has so far been somewhat under-explored."The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G3 can revolutionise the energy transition for thousands of solar consumers, by allowing them to fully control the consumption patterns of their PV electricity in a manner that best suits their lifestyle - while drastically reducing a consumer's power bills and carbon footprint at the same time."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.