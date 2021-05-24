How to make EV a reality for your fleet
An ebook on the electric vehicle (EV) opportunity for fleets has been published by Centrica Business Solutions.
"As the 2030 government ban on the sale of new internal combustion engines nears, organisations need to transition quickly to electric vehicle fleets", said Lucy Simpson, Head of Product Management for EV Enablement at Centrica Business Solutions.
"Whilst Shifting to EV will reduce emissions, it's also going to bring unique challenges. When and where will your fleet vehicles charge? How will your drivers adapt to new infrastructures and behaviours? How will your sites cope with the new energy demands placed on them?"
The free eBook guide explains how to tackle some of the key challenges fleets will face in switching their Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to electric, including:
â€¢ Identifying the priorities in making a smooth transition to EV and managing all the steps along the way
â€¢ Building a robust EV enablement plan that is affordable, flexible and delivers long-term value
â€¢ Making cost-effective changes to your energy supply to meet new demand patterns and maximise affordable use of renewable power
â€¢ Using software to control utilisation of charge points and energy, and create driver friendly systems, such as reimbursing costs
â€¢ Operating and maintaining your charging infrastructure for long life performance
â€¢ Future-proofing your fleet to meet both today's and tomorrow's needs
