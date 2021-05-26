Boston Solar Recognized with 2021 Guildmaster Award

Boston Solar of Woburn, MA has been recognized with the 2021 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exemplary customer service within the residential construction industry.



More Headlines Articles

Boston Solar markets, designs and installs residential and commercial solar, as well as energy storage and EV chargers throughout Massachusetts. The company is dedicated to providing superior products, exceptional customer service, and the highest quality workmanship in residential and commercial installations throughout the state. With 4,500+ residential and commercial solar installations completed, Boston Solar has become the most experienced local solar installer.This is the fourth consecutive year that Boston Solar has received the Guildmaster Award.The annual Guildmaster Awards celebrate service excellence within their network of home builders, remodelers, and home service professionals. Each year, they give special recognition to the members who consistently demonstrate exceptional customer service. In order to receive the award, a Guildmember must - at a minimum - achieve both a 90 percent recommendation rate and a 50 percent customer response rate.Award-winning solar companyBoston Solar was named a 2020 Top Solar Contractor in Massachusetts by Solar Power World for the fifth consecutive year. Boston Solar is a rooftop contractor and their ranking was based on installs in the residential market. The company has also been recognized in Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" List for 2020."We're honored to receive the 2021 Guildmaster Award and very proud of this distinction," said Daniel Mello-Guimaraes, Co-founder and CEO of Boston Solar.To learn more about GuildQuality and the 2021 Guildmaster awards, visit https://www.guildquality.com/blog/2021-guildmaster-award-winnersAbout Boston SolarLocally owned and operated, Boston Solar has installed more than 30 megawatts (MW) of solar, powering thousands of homes in Massachusetts, since its founding in 2011.For the fourth consecutive year, Boston Solar has been honored with the Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry. For five consecutive years, Boston Solar has been recognized as a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine. The company has also made Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" List. Boston Solar is a member of Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE). The company is headquartered at 55 Sixth Road, Woburn, MA 01801. For more information, call David Remillard at Boston Solar, 617-858-1645 ext. 225 or visit https://www.bostonsolar.us