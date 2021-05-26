Silfab Solar Modules Secure “Top Performer” Rating for PVEL 2021 Scorecard

Silfab Solar, North America's leading PV manufacturer, earned a "top performer" rating under the rigorous PV Evolution Labs testing, the company announced today.



This was the third year in a row that Silfab earned PVEL top performer awards. In the 2021 PVEL report released today, Silfab earned top ratings in four key testing categories: Thermal Cycling (x 600 cycles), Damp Heat (x 2000 hours), Mechanical Stress Sequence, and PAN Performance. Silfab has been perfecting PV module technology and manufacturing processes for 40 years."Businesses, consumers and clean energy companies rely on the best power performance and superior durability from their PV modules. Silfab Solar has consistently delivered the most advanced, reliable products because of our ongoing commitment to the best engineering, leading-edge designs and strict production benchmarks," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "Independent and very rigorous testing verifies that Silfab Solar is delivering the best solar for North America.""As PVEL continues to be the benchmark for independent module testing, data and reports that guide strategic procurement, minimize technology risk, and provide critical information to the solar industry, we continue to experience significant technology advances for modules and it is great to see a growing North American-based manufacturer continue to excel in our testing environment," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business, PV Evolution Labs. "Congratulations to Silfab Solar."Demand for Silfab's complete suite of PV modules also is requiring ongoing expansion of all production lines. Silfab is increasing capacity while utilizing some of the largest, highly automated manufacturing plants in North America and continuing to incorporate break-through technologies developed through exclusive alliances with global innovators.To see the full product line, visit www.silfabsolar.com.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of ultra-high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest-rated solar modules from facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada. Each facility features multiple automated ISO 9001-2015 quality certified production lines utilizing just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.com