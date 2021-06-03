ACORE Finance Forum to Feature Speakers from the Department of Energy, Congress and FERC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Under a new administration that is committed to confronting the climate crisis, corporate sustainability efforts are surging as companies scale up investment in a clean energy future. The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), a leader in the production of renewable energy finance and policy events for nearly 20 years, is hosting the ACORE Finance Forum to examine how the renewable energy transaction landscape will evolve to meet this growing demand. The ACORE Finance Forum, taking place virtually on June 15-16, will bring together experts from across the renewable energy marketplace, including the sector's largest and most influential investors, developers, utilities, manufacturers, advisors, and buyers to provide you with insights on the next stage of renewable energy finance and investment.



KEYNOTE SPEAKERS INCLUDE:• Richard Glick, Chairman, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission• Jigar Shah, Executive Director, Loan Programs Office, U.S. Department of EnergyHosted on an easy-to-use digital event platform, the ACORE Finance Forum will feature interactive panels and keynote addresses, attendee-to-attendee networking and messaging, engaging Q&A and discussion sessions, and virtual exhibiting.FEATURED TOPICS:• The Federal Agenda for Energy and Climate• Capital Flows and Tax Equity in a Climate-Focused Economy• The Repercussions of ESG and the Next Wave of Sustainable Finance• Priorities for a More Reliable Electric Grid• Risk Management Post-Texas: Investor, Corporate Buyer and Sponsor Perspectives• The View from Lenders• Where VC Meets Capital Markets: The Intersection of Technology, Energy and FinanceACORE President and CEO Gregory Wetstone will kick off the conference with a state of the industry presentation and the release of ACORE's annual $1T 2030 report, which will assess expectations for renewable energy finance in 2021-2024 and the progress we've made toward our campaign objective of $1 trillion in private sector investment in U.S. renewable energy and enabling grid technologies by 2030.To see the full list of confirmed speakers and panel discussion topics, click here.WHEN:Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Wednesday, June 16, 2021About ACORE:For more than 20 years, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) has been the nation's premier pan-renewable nonprofit organization. ACORE unites finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.