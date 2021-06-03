Dupont to Highlight Transparent Tedlar® Backsheet Solution and New Generation Solamet® Metallization Pastes at 2021 SNEC PV Power Expo

DuPont (NYSE: DD) will promote transparent backsheet with clear Tedlar® film by highlighting innovative materials and customer collaborations at the 2021 SNEC International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition—booth W4-555 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center June 3-5.



"We are very proud to showcase transparent backsheet with clear Tedlar® film to potential partners and end users in the photovoltaic industry at SNEC," said Eric Wang, Global Business Director of DuPont Tedlar®. "As a leading solutions provider in the PV industry for over 40 years, this new innovative material can help customers address emerging trends in bifacial module technology."A breathable transparent backsheet with clear Tedlar® PVF film can reduce cell corrosion in PV modules by releasing moisture and acetic acid from encapsulant degradation. Transparent backsheets can also significantly reduce PV module weight by up to 30 percent. In addition, the hydrophobic feature of clear Tedlar® film makes solar panels easy to clean. Lastly, no changes are required to the conventional glass/backsheet panel design or manufacturing equipment and processes, allowing for higher production yield rates and increased module capacity.Compared with dual-glass structure, modules with clear Tedlar®-based transparent backsheet have a lighter weight and a lower operating temperature. They can also be made available with more width flexibility and can ease supply constraint of glasses, especially those wider than 1.2 meters. Transparent backsheet allows more heat dissipation through infrared radiation, and modules can operate at lower temperatures with higher efficiency.This year, DuPont is celebrating the 60th anniversary of DuPont™ Tedlar®, which for decades has demonstrated its superior protection in many applications. For example, in 1986, after an 11-year reliability study sponsored by the US Department of Energy, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) qualified Tedlar® film for backsheets based on its long-term performance reliability.For solar silicones, DuPont™ Fortasun™ will be exhibited at the booth. DuPont™ Fortasun™ adhesives and sealants are proven to perform in extreme weather, ensuring that energy needs are met in all parts of the world. The durability offered by Fortasun™ includes anti-corrosion and delamination protection. This helps preserve a level of performance that matches the expectations associated with investments in solar technology.As leading performance pastes that deliver greater solar panel efficiency, DuPont™ Solamet® PV24x is the latest generation of front side silver pastes designed for p-type solar cells that deliver higher cell efficiency and lower cost of ownership by enabling the latest PERC+ cell technology upgrades. This new generation of paste products incorporates our latest innovations in glass frit technologies for improved contact and recombination performances and advanced vehicle designs for superior printability and better aspect ratio. These advancements are essential to enable fine line printing, which can deliver cell efficiency gains of more than 0.1 percent and laydown savings of more than 10 percent. The latest Solamet® busbar products are also upgraded to achieve superior adhesion performance and a wider soldering window. With PV24x, the packaged solution can deliver greater values to our customers by achieving higher cell efficiency, lower laydown, and higher production yield. Visitors will see a Jolywood n-type module with a power output of up to 380W. A REC n-type module featuring the new generation Solamet® n-type paste package will also be showcased.DuPont leaders and scientists will talk about reliability and share perspectives at panel discussions and in technical speeches at the SNEC Expo.About DuPont Tedlar®DuPont Tedlar® represents a portfolio of product solutions with over 40+ years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont™ Tedlar® films as well as DuPont™ Fortasun™ solar silicones. DuPont™ Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the Tedlar® business, please visit http://www.photovoltaics.dupont.com and http://www.tedlar.com.