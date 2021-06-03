House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senator Ron Wyden join Next Week’s CLEANPOWER Headliners

WASHINGTON DC - CLEANPOWER 2021 starts next Monday and the American Clean Power Association (ACP) is honored to add House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Ron Wyden to the list of VIP speakers at the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Summit. The June 7-10 event will also feature Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Joni Ernst, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Richard Glick, Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane, and Bezos Earth Fund President and CEO Andrew Steer.



New Speaker BiosHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the 52nd Speaker of the House of Representatives, having made history in 2007 when she was elected the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House. As Speaker, Pelosi has made the climate crisis her flagship issue, enacting comprehensive energy legislation in 2007 that raised vehicle fuel efficiency standards for the first time in 32 years and making an historic commitment to American home-grown biofuels. For 33 years, Speaker Pelosi has represented San Francisco, California's 12th District, in Congress. She has led House Democrats for 16 years and previously served as House Democratic Whip.Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)Senator Ron Wyden has served as U.S. Senator for Oregon since 1996. He has taken the lead on policies that are helping to grow the economy in areas like improved infrastructure through his Build America Bonds program, micro and nano-technology, e-commerce, and through incentives for cleaner sources of energy. Wyden serves on the Committees on Finance, Budget, Intelligence, and Energy and Natural Resources. He is Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and a senior member of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Senator Wyden has earned a reputation as an independent voice, offering creative, common-sense solutions.About CLEANPOWER: CLEANPOWER's mission is to not only bring together the different technologies that make up the renewables mix; onshore wind, offshore wind, solar, storage, and transmission, but also the different segments within the industries; manufacturers, construction firms, owner operators, utilities, financial firms, corporate buyers, and more. These technologies and industries will all converge at CLEANPOWER 2021. Registration is now open for both the CLEANPOWER Virtual Conference in June and CLEANPOWER Salt Lake City on December 7-8. More details can be found here.About ACP: American Clean Power is the voice of the clean power industry that is powering America's future, providing cost-effective solutions to the climate crisis while creating jobs, spurring massive investment in the U.S. economy and driving high-tech innovation across the nation. We are uniting the power of America's renewable energy industry to advance our shared goals and to transform the U.S. power grid to a low-cost, reliable and renewable power system. Learn more about the benefits clean power brings to America at www.cleanpower.org and follow us on Twitter @USCleanPower, Facebook and LinkedIn.