SAE International’s COMVEC™ to Host Commercial Vehicle Industry In-Person and Online

SAE International announced today that COMVEC™ 2021 will take place both in-person in Rosemont, Ill., and virtually on September 14-16, 2021. The in-person portion of the event will afford attendees the opportunity to convene and discuss critical topics facing the commercial vehicle industry, including energy, sustainability, and the future of commercial vehicle transportation.



"Whether you're joining us in-person or attending the event online, COMVEC allows attendees to engage in powerful discussions around the latest technologies designed to overcome supply chain challenges in today's environment," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "It also provides the opportunity to meet the experts driving research and innovations in new powertrain options, autonomous vehicles, braking, platooning and more."Spanning the on-highway, agricultural, construction, industrial, military and mining sectors, COMVEC 2021 is the convening point for engineering professionals around the world who are seeking new solutions for energy balance and transportation. In-person attendees will be able to meet industry leaders showcasing new technologies advancing commercial vehicles and participate in four keynote presentations and 28 technical sessions and panel discussions.SAE is proud to announce the COMVEC 2021 keynote speakers include:Deanna Kovar, vice president of production & precision ag production systems at Deere & Company. Kovar leads a global team of experts focused on unlocking value for the agriculture industry through equipment and technology solutions.Philip Stephenson, general manager at PACCAR Technical Center. Dr. Stephenson leads teams responsible for product validation of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks and for the development, calibration testing and customer support of PACCAR powertrains for North America.Michael Berube, acting deputy assistant secretary for transportation at the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, U.S. Department of Energy. Berube has more than 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, specifically focusing on the areas of environmental compliance, energy and safety policy, product development and marketing.Chris Atkinson, Sc.D., director of the Smart Mobility Initiative and professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at The Ohio State University. Prior to his time at Ohio State, Dr. Atkinson served as program director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy of the U.S. Department of Energy.Those who attend the event online will have similar experiences to those in-person by livestreaming keynote presentations, participating in technical sessions, engaging in chat rooms, and networking with technical leaders in government, academia and R&D during designated online networking events. Additionally, online attendees will be able to replay presentations and access to technical papers following the event.To register for the COMVEC event, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/comvec/registration.To learn more about the program, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/comvec.Members of the media seeking credentials can email pr@sae.org or call 1-724-772-7562.