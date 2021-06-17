TÜV Rheinland Exhibits at SNEC to Boost PV Industry Achieving Dual Carbon Goals

From June 2nd to 5th, the 15th (2021) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition ("SNEC") was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. TÜV Rheinland Group ("TÜV Rheinland"), an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, exhibited at the event and delivered a speech at the Global Advanced PV Technology Conference, presenting a comprehensive demonstration of its one-stop solutions across the upstream and downstream links of the PV industry chain. Backed by nearly 40 years of experience and technical expertise in the PV industry, TÜV Rheinland remains committed to upholding industry quality and promoting the progress of the industry toward the goals of achieving peak carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality.



To implement the new "Four Revolutions, One Cooperation" national energy security strategy and achieve the dual carbon goals, renewable energy will be the primary source of energy consumption incremental increase during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period. As one of the annual events for the global PV industry, SNEC provides a platform for domestic and overseas companies to showcase themselves and present their leading-edge ideas.TÜV Rheinland Shares Cutting-edge Technology in LETID Testing for c-Si PV ModulesThe sub-forum "c-Si PV Modules and Quality Assurance" at the 15th Global Advanced PV Technology Conference was held on June 4th. Dr. Jason Gao, a technical expert with TÜV Rheinland Greater China Solar & Commercial Products, was invited to give a presentation titled "LETID Testing Method and Procedures for c-Si Photovoltaic (PV) Modules."Dr. Gao introduced TÜV Rheinland's 2 PfG LETID testing standards and methodology for c-Si PV modules. The test method applies 2 times the current injection of Isc-Impp to fasten the testing period. As well, dark voltage monitoring is applied in the test to record the degradation trend during the LETID, which can be used to accurately assess the LETID state of PV modules. With the environmental data and kinetics simulation, the energy yield and degradation of PV modules in regard to the LETID can be estimated.TÜV Rheinland Signs Multiple Collaboration Agreements and Issues Certificates to Help Companies Improve Quality and Technical LevelsDuring the event, TÜV Rheinland signed strategic collaboration agreements respectively with Solargiga Energy, Concord New Energy, Yingli Solar, Trina Solar, Huitian New Material, JA Solar, and Ruipu Energy. These alliances will strengthen collaborative efforts between the parties in product testing and certification, laboratory accreditation, international market access, and personnel capacity building. Additionally, TÜV Rheinland and Sungrow jointly released the Technical White Paper on Intelligent Operation and Maintenance Systems for PV Power Plants.TÜV Rheinland also issued corresponding product certificates to more than 20 PV and energy storage companies at the exhibition, fully demonstrating its service capabilities covering the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry chain.