Siemens Energy to provide hydrogen-capable turbines to back up utility-scale solar installation in Nebraska

Siemens Energy announced today that Siemens Energy will provide two SGT6-5000F turbines to power Omaha Public Power District's (OPPD) new Turtle Creek Station Peaking Plant in Papillion, Nebraska. The simple cycle turbine facility will be used to modernize back up generation in OPPD's fleet, which means that the plant will run only as needed to provide a resilient and reliable source of electricity for the community. The turbines offer the ability to run on up to 30% hydrogen and biodiesel in support of future technology advancements. They also offer a fast start time and low emissions while helping to rapidly stabilize transmissions system to adjust for the variable output of solar generation.



More Headlines Articles

Siemens Energy gas-fired combustion turbines can help to decarbonize operations gradually and flexibly by allowing hydrogen produced with no CO2 emissions to be blended into the fuel mix to meet the environmental and regulatory needs of the market. Ultimately, these hydrogen-capable gas turbines can pave the way to a more sustainable energy future because they can meet a rapidly growing electricity demand in the short term and in the mid-term can provide back-up power to complement the intermittency of renewable energy. Siemens Energy has set an ambitious target to have all its new gas turbines (the SGT6-5000F included) capable of burning 100% hydrogen on or before the end of 2030."We are proud OPPD selected our F-Class Turbines to complement their utility-scale renewable energy generation projects," said Rich Voorberg, president for Siemens Energy North America. "As we look to decarbonize energy systems for the future, it is important to be able to increasingly integrate clean burning fuels like hydrogen into our power plants as well, and the Turtle Creek Station is a great example of how we can provide great value to the community by offering reliable and efficient power with a reduced environmental footprint."The Turtle Creek Station is part of OPPD's Power with Purpose project that aims to provide affordable, reliable, and environmentally sensitive energy services to customers. This involves developing up to 600 megawatts of solar generation and up to 600 megawatts of modernized replacement and backup natural gas generation resources.The Turtle Creek Station is expected to be operational in late Spring of 2023.This press release and a press picture / press pictures / further material is available at www.siemens-energy.com/press.Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemens_energy.Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain - from power generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. More than 50 percent of the portfolio has already been decarbonized. A majority stake in the listed company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs more than 90,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of around €27.5 billion in fiscal year 2020. www.siemens-energy.com.