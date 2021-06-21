Sunstone Systems selected by Chevron Technology Ventures for Catalyst Program

London, UK, 22nd June 2021 - British technology company Sunstone Systems today announced its participation in the Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV) Catalyst Program to further develop its potentially ground-breaking suite of world-class, patented surveillance and communications solutions powered by renewable energy. Sunstone Systems has developed and patented solar powered products that provide surveillance, wireless networks and satellite communications to sites around the world, irrespective of geography, terrain or environment. Importantly, Sunstone's zero-emissions products help to reduce carbon emissions across sectors including energy, defence, construction and telecommunications.



This is not the first time that Sunstone and Chevron have worked together. Sunstone's core product, The Solar IP CCTV System (SICS), is already being used by Chevron as well as some of the largest organisations in the energy and construction sectors. A surveillance system powered entirely by solar energy, the SICS delivers HD CCTV and telecommunications in remote, often off-grid, locations and can be deployed, and online, in minutes.The CTV Catalyst Program was launched in 2017 to accelerate the maturation of early-stage companies that have technology potentially beneficial to the energy industry. By meeting their Catalyst Program milestones Sunstone will seek to continue their rapid growth, including the launch of new products, delivering low-carbon energy powered solutions for a wide range of applications across global markets.Paul Schelhaas, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said "We are incredibly excited to join the CTV Catalyst program and accelerate our growth. Sunstone has a recognised and enviable reputation for creating robust, off-grid solutions that deliver reliable power from low carbon energy to a range of digital applications. We are delighted that our solutions-focused approach has been acknowledged by the Chevron Technology Ventures team and we look forward to continuing to work with them in this next phase of our growth."-ENDS-Notes to editorsFor further information, please contact Simon Legrand (Chief Marketing Officer)simon@sunstone-systems.comAbout Sunstone SystemsSunstone Systems is a British, green technology company focused on the design and manufacture of cutting-edge, wireless surveillance and communications solutions. Powered entirely by renewable energy, Sunstone's range of best-in-class, patented products deliver zero emissions solutions to Defence, Security, Oil & Gas, Construction, Highways and National Infrastructure clients around the world, helping them to reduce their carbon footprint while improving their connectivity and security. For more information about Sunstone Systems, please visit www.sunstone-systems.com or contact info@sunstone-systems.comAbout Chevron Technology VenturesChevron Technology Ventures (CTV) pursues externally developed technologies and new business solutions that have the potential to enhance the way Chevron produces and delivers affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy. CTV leverages innovative companies and technologies to strengthen Chevron's core operations and identifies new opportunities to shape the future of energy. Visit www.chevron.com/technology/technology-ventures