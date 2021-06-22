Russelectric, A Siemens Business, Highlights Utility Paralleling Systems for Renewable Energy Installations

Hingham, MA - Russelectric, A Siemens Business, a leading manufacturer of automatic transfer switches and power control systems, offers its Paralleling System, ideal for ensuring that critical loads experience no interruption when transferring between all power source assets in renewable energy installations. The System can be configured for peak shaving and utility-sponsored load curtailment programs. The Paralleling System also offers high resiliency, power continuity and security for critical renewable energy installations.



Russelectric Paralleling Systems incorporate dual, redundant, hot synchronized programmable logic controllers (PLCs) for system control. Discrete switches, meters, and control devices are standard to allow manual control capability in the event that both system PLCs fail. With the Russelectric Paralleling System, users get soft loading transfer and phase lock synchronizing when paralleling with the utility, which reduces transients and controls the loading to the engine generators.Russelectric provides basic or custom SCADA for local or remote monitoring of all power system functions. Custom SCADA systems allow users to monitor system operation, acknowledge alarms and review PLC setpoints. Realistic training simulators are also available.All Paralleling Systems are UL listed. Selector switches are provided for open/closed transition, automatic/manual paralleling of generators and utility sources, and automatic/manual retransfer between both sources of power.The Paralleling System offers a choice of either momentary paralleling with the utility or sustained paralleling for soft loading. Also available is paralleling of generator sets with the utility upon return of the utility source after power interruption.System operation begins with testing in closed-transition mode with no interruption of the load. Generators are then paralleled with the utility and the load is transferred to them. Upon completion of testing, the load is retransferred through closed-transition to the utility source without disturbance.These types of Utility Paralleling Systems can also be utilized in other applications, such as financial institutions, data centers, telecommunications, airports, healthcare facilities, and water and wastewater treatment plants.For more information, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About Russelectric, A Siemens Business:Founded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business, provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.About Siemens CorporationSiemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.