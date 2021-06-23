New Solar Center at METALCON

(Newton, Mass., - June 23, 2021) — METALCON, the only global event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction, announces its new solar center sponsored by S-5!, débuting this year in Tampa for business owners, designers, contractors, EPCs, solar developers and installers interested in learning more about the benefits of solar and metal roofing.



Solar is a rapidly growing energy sector in the U.S. and globally, with strong growth forecasted. This increased focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has brought attention to the pairing of solar and metal roofing. Discover how solar and metal go hand-in-hand in a variety of educational sessions, live demos, and have some fun at the METALCON Solar Trivia Games!Hear from the Solar Energy Industry Association (SEIA), the voice of solar energy in the United States, on a Federal Update: Solar Trade & Manufacturing. John Smirnow, SEIA's General Counsel & Vice President of Market Strategy, will discuss the outlook for solar in the United States, industry efforts to grow domestic solar manufacturing and current international trade issues.In addition, a panel of industry experts moderated by LeeAnn Slattery, Sales Support Manager of ATAS International and Market Development Chair for the Metal Construction Association (MCA) will present Metal Takes on Solar - A Metal Roofers Perspective on Solar Installations based on a new MCA report on Metal Roofing & Solar PV Systems. Panelists include Bob Zabcik, President of Z-tech Consulting, LLC; Andy Williams, Principal of Panel Cladding Solutions LLC and Director of Codes and Standards, MCA; Mark Gies, Director of Solar Business at S-5! and Dustin Haddock, Vice President of Research & Development at S-5!Here's a snapshot of educational sessions planned for the solar center with more to come:Wednesday, Oct. 611.30-Metal Roofing, the Perfect Platform for Solar PV1.00-Best Practices to Install Solar on Metal Roofing, NABCEP certified4.00-Solar Trivia GamesThursday, Oct. 711.30-Solar PV Rooftop Applications & Solar-Ready Design Considerations, AIA certified1.00-Roundtable Presentation, Metal Roofing & Solar PV Systems2.00-Federal Update: Solar Trade & Manufacturing2.30-Solar in High Wind & Snow Country: Design Considerations4.00-Solar Trivia GamesFriday, Oct. 810.30-Rail-Less Solar on Metal Roofs: Wire Management & Best Practices, NABCEP certified12.00-Final two-team face-off Solar Trivia GamesThroughout the show live solar demos will take place along with the METALCON Solar Trivia Games. Teams of three to five individuals can pre-register or join a team on the first morning of the games. Each first-place winning team on Days #1 and #2 wins prizes before facing off on the final day for the grand prize."We are very excited to feature solar at the show this year," says Judy Geller, METALCON's Vice President of Tradeshows. "It's a natural choice because metal roofing provides an ideal platform for mounting solar PV since the service life of a metal roof exceeds the service life of a solar PV system. It is also the most sustainable roofing type and yields lower solar installation costs. Attendees will take away practical ideas to implement right away and help grow their businesses."About METALCONMETALCON is the largest international event in the metal construction and design industry. Established in 1991, it's the only annual tradeshow and conference devoted exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction. Contractors, architects, developers, owners, fabricators, manufacturers and suppliers from more than 50 countries attend each year. Industry experts from 275 leading companies exhibit the latest products, solutions and game-changing technologies, while sharing their knowledge with attendees. METALCON'S success is based on a dynamic exhibit hall, extensive educational programs and interactive learning opportunities. METALCON is produced by PSMJ Resources, Inc., and sponsored by the Metal Construction Association. For more information, visit www.metalcon.com.